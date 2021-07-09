Davenport officials return from D.C. trip with differing views on violence prevention

"We know some of the people that were involved in the Redstone incident," she said. "Maybe not enough to bring charges, but we know that they were there. We know they are contributing to that issue. If we had a credible messenger program here, the police department could communicate with them ... and the credible messengers can go and develop those relationships with those people. They may not have been the shooters. They may have just been people that were there. But we know that people that are tangential to crime are often those who are next going to fall into it. And that is what we want to prevent."