Davenport officials working on early-warning system to alert renters to code violations

Properties that overwhelmingly meet city code standards would be placed in a "green" tier under Matson's proposal, and inspected less frequently than other rental property in the city.

Properties that have several documented violations would be placed in a "yellow" tier, indicating the property's condition and maintenance requires monitoring by the city and tenants. Such a designation could also possibly lead to more frequent inspection, depending on the nature and volume of violations, Matson said.

"Yellow is kind of an alert and we need to pay attention," he said. "And, maybe if they're on a three-year (inspection) schedule, maybe they're now on a two-year (schedule). It's a 'pay attention,' because we don't want to be caught off guard."

Properties with two or more documented health and safety violations would be placed in a "red" tier that would trigger automatic notification of all tenants, the owner, property manager and local news outlets detailing the violations and the need to make repairs. Property owners and managers would have between 90 to 120 days to make mandated repairs. Otherwise, the city would start the process to revoke the owner's rental license, preventing them from renting the units, Matson said.