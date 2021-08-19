Davenport officials working on early-warning system to alert renters to code violations

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson this week said city officials are working on developing an early-warning system to alert renters to substandard housing conditions.
Matson said he’s directed city staff to begin drafting revisions to the city’s rental housing inspection and property maintenance codes to provide a tiered, advance-warning system to alert tenants and the public to housing code violations.
Matson's request comes after dozens of Davenport renters and their families — many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, are elderly or have a disability — were forced to find a new home amid an affordable housing crisis and pandemic because their apartments had become unlivable.
"I want to assure the code itself is fairly well-built," City Administrator Corri Spiegel told aldermen during a Tuesday management update meeting. "It's really that public awareness piece. We have all these records and we have all this data ... and how do you transact something into easily accessible and easily understandable information for our rental community?"
Spiegel said city staff were also looking at revisions to the city's rental inspection fees and penalties.
"Where do we want to induce good behavior and what are the consequences for bad behavior?" Spiegel said.
Matson said he's proposed the city classify rental property into three categories, based on a property's condition and maintenance.
Properties that overwhelmingly meet city code standards would be placed in a "green" tier under Matson's proposal, and inspected less frequently than other rental property in the city.
Properties that have several documented violations would be placed in a "yellow" tier, indicating the property's condition and maintenance requires monitoring by the city and tenants. Such a designation could also possibly lead to more frequent inspection, depending on the nature and volume of violations, Matson said.
"Yellow is kind of an alert and we need to pay attention," he said. "And, maybe if they're on a three-year (inspection) schedule, maybe they're now on a two-year (schedule). It's a 'pay attention,' because we don't want to be caught off guard."
Properties with two or more documented health and safety violations would be placed in a "red" tier that would trigger automatic notification of all tenants, the owner, property manager and local news outlets detailing the violations and the need to make repairs. Property owners and managers would have between 90 to 120 days to make mandated repairs. Otherwise, the city would start the process to revoke the owner's rental license, preventing them from renting the units, Matson said.
"But that also means to tenants, if we move to take the license — if that happens — you're out, right?" Matson said. "But, you've got a notice of at least 90 days ... so there's nobody caught off guard. Everybody knows there's major violations. Everybody knows we might take the license. Everybody knows they're suppose to fix these (violations), and what they are. And, if they don't, this is what's happening."
Andrew DeFrees with the Quad Cities Democratic Socialists of America addressed Davenport aldermen at their Wednesday meeting to "demand," as part of the group's campaign for fair housing in the Quad-Cities, the city mandate that all landlords give no less than a 90-day eviction notice for residents. Iowa law requires a 30-day notice.
City Attorney Tom Warner said state law, which requires a 30-day notice, preempts cities from getting involved in landlord-tenant lease affairs.
"So while we would like to do something, that particular request we are preempted from by the state," Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, ward 2, said. "If the tenants wanted to work with us on lobbying the state (to change the law), that would definitely be something I would work with them on. But, right now, the most urgent thing, obviously, is making sure they find safe housing -- affordable housing, ideally -— which all of the things have been exasperated because of COVID."