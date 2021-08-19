 Skip to main content
Davenport officials working on early-warning system to alert renters to code violations
topical alert top story

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson this week said city officials are working on developing an early-warning system to alert renters to substandard housing conditions.

Matson said he’s directed city staff to begin drafting revisions to the city’s rental housing inspection and property maintenance codes to provide a tiered, advance-warning system to alert tenants and the public to housing code violations.

Matson's request comes after dozens of Davenport renters and their families — many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, are elderly or have a disability — were forced to find a new home amid an affordable housing crisis and pandemic because their apartments had become unlivable.

"I want to assure the code itself is fairly well-built," City Administrator Corri Spiegel told aldermen during a Tuesday management update meeting. "It's really that public awareness piece. We have all these records and we have all this data ... and how do you transact something into easily accessible and easily understandable information for our rental community?"

Spiegel said city staff were also looking at revisions to the city's rental inspection fees and penalties.

"Where do we want to induce good behavior and what are the consequences for bad behavior?" Spiegel said.

Matson said he's proposed the city classify rental property into three categories, based on a property's condition and maintenance.

Properties that overwhelmingly meet city code standards would be placed in a "green" tier under Matson's proposal, and inspected less frequently than other rental property in the city.

Properties that have several documented violations would be placed in a "yellow" tier, indicating the property's condition and maintenance requires monitoring by the city and tenants. Such a designation could also possibly lead to more frequent inspection, depending on the nature and volume of violations, Matson said.

"Yellow is kind of an alert and we need to pay attention," he said. "And, maybe if they're on a three-year (inspection) schedule, maybe they're now on a two-year (schedule). It's a 'pay attention,' because we don't want to be caught off guard."

Properties with two or more documented health and safety violations would be placed in a "red" tier that would trigger automatic notification of all tenants, the owner, property manager and local news outlets detailing the violations and the need to make repairs. Property owners and managers would have between 90 to 120 days to make mandated repairs. Otherwise, the city would start the process to revoke the owner's rental license, preventing them from renting the units, Matson said.

"But that also means to tenants, if we move to take the license — if that happens — you're out, right?" Matson said. "But, you've got a notice of at least 90 days ... so there's nobody caught off guard. Everybody knows there's major violations. Everybody knows we might take the license. Everybody knows they're suppose to fix these (violations), and what they are. And, if they don't, this is what's happening."

Andrew DeFrees with the Quad Cities Democratic Socialists of America addressed Davenport aldermen at their Wednesday meeting to "demand," as part of the group's campaign for fair housing in the Quad-Cities, the city mandate that all landlords give no less than a 90-day eviction notice for residents. Iowa law requires a 30-day notice.

City Attorney Tom Warner said state law, which requires a 30-day notice, preempts cities from getting involved in landlord-tenant lease affairs.

"So while we would like to do something, that particular request we are preempted from by the state," Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, ward 2, said. "If the tenants wanted to work with us on lobbying the state (to change the law), that would definitely be something I would work with them on. But, right now, the most urgent thing, obviously, is making sure they find safe housing -- affordable housing, ideally -— which all of the things have been exasperated because of COVID."

CRESTWOOD UPDATE

The city deemed the following properties uninhabitable and ordered vacated on Aug. 2: 3721 College, 3705 College, 3706 Esplanade, 3722 Esplanade, 1316 E 38th and 1315 E 38th.

Tenants had until 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16 to vacate the property.

Rich Oswald, director of neighborhood services for the city of Davenport, said all but two apartments had been vacated as of Tuesday. Oswald said the remaining tenants were in the process of moving and vacated the apartments when city staff returned on Wednesday.

Area social service agencies and organizations, namely The Salvation Army, have been providing tenants financial and other assistance moving and finding new housing.

Kelle Larned, program and operations director for The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, said a total of 58 Crestwood households — 28 with children — requested more than $43,000 in assistance to move into new housing, including help with application fees, rent, deposit and miscellaneous moving expenses.

Larned said the organization has provided about $30,000 in rental assistance to Crestwood tenants as well as tenants of rental properties along East 35th Street, who face an Aug. 31 deadline to find new housing. The latter properties were recently sold to a Chicago-based real estate investment firm that intends to make renovations across the entire property, and notified tenants their leases will not be renewed.

The Salvation Army is providing households up to $5,000 in assistance using federal grant dollars received by the city of Davenport, including up to $2,000 for security deposit and up to $3,000 for three month's worth of rent.

Scott County and Humility Homes and Services has also provided assistance where The Salvation Army was unable, Larned said.

A total of 17 Crestwood and E. 35th Street households have been put up in hotels due to difficulty securing safe, affordable housing, Larned said.

Those families and individuals put up in hotels work with case managers on goals to get them back on their feet and into affordable housing, Larned said.

Larned urged any Crestwood and E. 35th Street resident unable to find safe place to stay to contact the Salvation Army immediately at 563-324-4808.

"All they need to do is tell us they are Crestwood or E. 35th Street (tenants), and we would get them into a hotel right away," she said. "Several landlords have reached out to us that have openings and are willing to put Crestwood and E. 35th Street residents in available units. We've also vouchers for household goods and clothing."

On Thursday, a Scott County District Court judge declined to extend a temporary injunction barring Crestwood Apartments Cooperative and Headway Management from attempting to evict the eight current or former Crestwood tenants named as plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed last week on their behalf by Iowa Legal Aid.

Tenants had received notices demanding rent and threatening eviction shortly after the city ordered the buildings uninhabitable.

The judge during a hearing on Thursday determined the matter moot given all plaintiffs had vacated their apartments, per the city's order.

Attorney David Laetz argued that the matter was not moot because the property managers could still go back on their word and file evictions against the plaintiffs, and the plaintiffs wanted to prevent that from happening.

