Davenport Parks and Rec Department earns national accreditation again

A national parks and recreation association accredited Davenport's department charged with care of the city's parks and programs.

Davenport was first awarded accreditation in 2011. Since then it's been accredited two more times, 2022 the most recent.

"Normally, we would have sought review in 2021, but due to Covid and the changing of the accreditation review processes, we extended one year," said Becca Niles, a spokesperson for the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department.

The National Parks and Recreation Association's Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies accredits city departments every five years, with annual reporting of "compliance milestones," according to a press release from the City of Davenport.

Davenport has the only nationally accredited parks and recreation department in the Quad-Cities, according to the release, and was the only department in the state until 2021.

Davenport owns 40 parks, three golf courses, and five facilities including Junior Theater.

"This reaccreditation is a measurement of our department's commitment to the Davenport community to provide quality stewardship, management, programming, and service in our parks and facilities," Davenport Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson said in a press release.