Davenport planning a riverfront without Steve Ahrens

Longtime riverfront advocate, event planner, and lease manager for the City of Davenport, Steve Ahrens, has left the city, leaving big shoes to fill, say Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commissioners.

After 16 years of working for the Commission, Ahrens left toward the end of 2022 for new opportunities, he said.

City administration and commission leadership say they’re evaluating how best to replace Ahrens, who managed leases of city riverfront property, planned riverfront events, and served as a liaison between the commission, the city, and other stakeholders. Replacing Ahrens could mean hiring a third-party lease manager for city-owned riverfront property and one or more positions to cover day-time duties and weekend and night events.

In the meantime, city staff in various departments are filling in on duties, which will ramp up as the summer riverfront event season approaches.

Davenport city, economic development, and tourism leaders see the river as the Quad-Cities’ key asset to attracting residents and visitors, and several projects under Ahrens’ tenure have worked or plan to work to activate the riverfront.

National river cruise boat companies added Davenport as a stop in the last two years. Events at the Freight House Farmer’s Market, LeClaire Park, and the recently constructed Quinlan Court frequently draw hundreds of people to the riverfront.

A proposal to leverage millions in grant money to build a regional attraction on a stretch of lawn near the Skybridge called Main Street Landing is in the works. And Davenport is taking its first steps on a long-awaited flood resiliency plan with construction on storm sewers to better prevent floodwaters from blocking off key roads downtown.

Riverfront Improvement Commission chair Kelli Grubbs said Ahrens “wore a lot of hats,” and was responsible for a lot of riverfront activities.

“You’d be hard pressed to find somebody who was more passionate about advocating for the riverfront and ensuring that good things were happening on the riverfront,” Grubbs said.

The commission is an advisory arm of the city council that manages leased properties on Davenport's nine miles of riverfront. Technically, the city owns the riverbanks from city borders next to Bettendorf and Buffalo and much of the land south of River Drive. Some is parks and green space, but the land also includes the Freight House and Union Station. The most recent lease negotiated was with newly opened D'Lua on the River, which is the riverfront restaurant at the foot of Oneida Avenue.

Commission goes way back

More than 100 years ago, the federal government banned garbage dumping into the Mississippi River and gave cities control over their waterfronts. In 1909, the Iowa Legislature passed a law that allowed cities to improve their waterfronts and create levee improvement commissions. Davenport's was formed in 1911.

Grubbs and city administration have a meeting next week to discuss a variety of staffing models to fill the role Ahrens performed, and Grubbs said she hopes the new model will be more integrated with the city to make it easier to access city services. Another important part of deciding on a staffing model, she said, is finding a way to better accommodate weekend events — having someone on hand for organizing, questions, and set-up.

“For the programming side of things, a really important part of things is the activation of the riverfront, specifically on the weekends, which is something that's outside somebody's normal Monday through Friday job,” Grubbs said. “So, we've talked a little bit about how do you staff that with perhaps a part-time position or an alternate-schedule position, where you have somebody who's available really for those weekends, because that's a big big time for the riverfront.”

For the nine miles of Davenport-owned riverfront properties, the new staffing model could also include bringing riverfront properties under the larger city portfolio or bringing on a third-party lease manager.

“There's a lot of properties along the riverfront the commission is responsible for, and so, whether that becomes part of the larger city portfolio, and how the city is looking right now at how they want to manage citywide real estate; this might be an opportune time for that conversation on whether we fit within that and so we're looking at a lot of potential models,” Grubbs said.

She’s hoping to have more information in the next month or two.

“There’s just a lot to do to keep the riverfront available for people to use it the way we want to be able to use it,” Grubbs said.

Asked what legacy Ahrens has left, Grubbs said: “A really highly activated riverfront. I think there’s a lot that can certainly be laid at Steve’s door in the level of activation that we see all across the riverfront. I think the riverboats that are coming — Viking, American — that is really due to the tireless work that Steve did.”

Bill Churchill, another commission member, also complimented Ahrens' work and said he looked forward to new riverfront plans, including Main Street Landing, the Veterans Memorial Park, and improvements to Credit Island.

Just before Ahrens' began his tenure, there was a "renaissance" on the river. Projects like the skate park and sky bridge were constructed and other smaller projects were intended to animate and get people to the riverfront and enjoy their time there, Ahrens said.

He's quick to point to other people's work in riverfront projects. And he is particularly proud of the Freight House Farmer's Market, which now brings hundreds, if not thousands of people, to the riverfront every Saturday and Sunday during the summer.

The growth occurred during his first years as an employee of the commission in 2008. Two seasonal outdoor farmers' markets competed for vendors and visitors. They each had yearly leases with the levee commission, and a number of vendors petitioned the commission to unify the farmers market and offer better security.

So, the city created what today is the Freight House Farmer's Market. The building at the time was privately owned, and the city bought it a few years later.

"To know that something is so strong today because of so many great and talented people, that's a great feeling," Ahrens said.