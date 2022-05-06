Davenport plans for Cork Hill Park to get new splash park in 2023

Davenport is planning to build a new, expanded splash park at Cork Hill Park.

Members of the Davenport city council are expected to vote next week to approve a contract up to $197,858 with Ohio-based Rain Drop Products, Inc., to build a Cork Hill splash park.

It'll be one of nine projects funded with $2.4 million set aside for park improvement from the nearly $41 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

City officials expect the new splash feature at Cork Hill Park, 1100 N. Farnam St., to be completed in 2023.

Parks Director Chad Dyson said the city couldn't provide renderings or details on what the splash pad would look like because it is still in the design stage.

Previously, a single archway sprayed water below to cool off park users during the heat of the summer. The arch was removed in the fall for winter, leaving the concrete square, drainage and traffic cones covering its location.

Splash pads have become increasingly popular for neighborhood parks in recent years, said Dyson, because "they offer a water-based play element similar to a pool with more flexibility."

Also with American Rescue Plan dollars, Davenport plans to replace Dohse Pool at 622 S. Concord St. with a large splash pad feature, seating and shade. Dyson said the Dohse pool "was well past its useful life and due to be replaced."

"They are more conducive to smaller settings like neighborhood parks, lower cost to build and less maintenance and staffing requirements," Dyson said of splash pads. "They also offer an opportunity for people who may not know how to swim to enjoy a water-based recreation event."

Davenport already maintains a splash park at Centennial Park, and splash pads at Goose Creek and Peterson Park.

ARPA parks projects that have been awarded contracts include $100,000 each to add an obstacle-style play feature designed for kids ages 5-12 at Harbor Road Park, 1230 S. Concord St., and to replace the existing playground at Whalen Park, 2935 W. 72nd St.

A new playground has been ordered for Lafayette Park, 700 W. 4th St., but a walking path and features to highlight the history of the park are still being designed.

The city council will also consider approving $350,000 worth of park projects. That includes:

Skate Park maintenance, including sealing cracks, patching concrete, repairing grind boxes, and replacing three grind rails.

River's Edge hot water boiler replacement

Installing an inclusive wheelchair swing to Gabe's All-Inclusive Play Village at Vander Veer.

Special Olympics equipment

Building a city cemetery maintenance building

Parks branding materials, such as updating vehicle decals and community event supplies

Tuck-pointing repair to the brick walls of Junior Theatre building and cottages. The front porch of the Nighswander Theatre, built in 1980, is also planned to be replaced.

Restroom renovations at Duck Creek and Emeis golf courses

Adding a turf machine that can do specialty landscaping for the golf courses.

Repair and refinish the concrete floors at the Credit Island Lodge from damage in the last two major floods.

Replace the roof on the Fejervary Park cougar house, which is used for environmental education program storage and stores materials for the Christmas light show.

