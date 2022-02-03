Davenport proposes sewer rate increase. What it will mean for residential customers

While the city of Davenport plans to increase sewer rates, customers would feel less of a pinch than in prior years.

Davenport aldermen will meet next week to consider increasing the city's sewer rates by 5% annually over the next three years under a recommendation by a city consultant.

The proposal is a reduction from prior annual increases of 7% or more in recent years.

City officials say the increases in sewer rates allow Davenport to comply with Iowa Department of Natural Resources regulations, improve the city's sewer infrastructure and provide additional capacity for future growth.

"The most positive thing about it is it does allow us to let off the gas a little bit and stabilize our rate increases to something that is manageable for our residents, while also continuing to build cash to help us address our long-term needs, both with our sewer system and our Water Pollution Control Plant," Assistant City Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Mallory Merritt said.

The city collects about $7 million a year through its sewer enterprise fund.

City sewer rates changed little from 2004 to 2010 and failed to keep pace with operating, maintenance and capital improvement needs, putting the city sewer fund in a negative cash position, leading to double-digit increases in subsequent years, according to the consultant.

By 2019 rates increased to where the city could sustain continuous investment in its regional wastewater treatment plant as required by the Iowa DNR.

Under the proposed rates, residential customers would pay on average about $3.50 to $4 more per quarterly billing, but would pay less month to month.

A rate study by the city's financial municipal advisor, PFM, found residential customers were paying more than double for monthly billing, or about $140 more a year, than those billed quarterly.

As a result, the consultant recommends the city lower its monthly rate for residential customers to better align with the rate charged for residential customers billed four times a year.

Residential customers billed monthly would see their customer charge decrease from $20.97 to $12.96 by the third year. Residential customers billed quarterly would see their charge increase from $28.47 to $32.88 by the third year.

The flow charge for all customers would increase from $5.45 to $6.31 per one hundred cubic feet of water used as determined by water meter readings.

"By taking the monthly rate, dividing it by three and adding a small surcharge of $2, it will be more equitable for families," Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, said.

The proposed change would benefit about 1,500 of the city's more than 33,000 residential customers, according to the consultant. In total, about 40,700 customers pay a Davenport sewer bill in any given billing cycle, including industrial and commercial users.

The planned rate increase would not impact customers who are exempt from sewer fees, which includes those 65 years of age and older and people with disabilities who have an income below $24,354.

Davenport would also continue to fund the city's "no-fault" sewer backup reimbursement policy. Residential customers' monthly and quarterly customer charges include an additional $0.50 to fund the program, which provides residents up to $7,500 to both clean-up after a sewer backup and provide mechanisms to prevent future backups.

The city has relied on sewer fees for more than 40 years rather than the use of property tax dollars to operate and maintain its sewer infrastructure, believing it to be a more equitable way for all users to share the cost of operations by paying based on actual water usage.

Merritt said the proposed rates provide funding for projects mandated under a consent order from the Iowa DNR, which requires an estimated $180 million in improvements to the city's sewer infrastructure over 20 years.

The projects include improvements to the water pollution control plant to comply with more stringent state and federal environmental regulations; studies on the system; reduction and elimination of the amount of ground, rain and river water entering the sewer system to prevent backups; and rehabilitation and replacement of the sewer system.

"Bottom line, we are reducing monthly costs to residents," Mayor Mike Matson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.