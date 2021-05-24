Davenport proposes 'time out' as it explores options for future NorthPark Mall redevelopment

"If you think of malls, their futures are very different than their pasts," City Administrator Corri Spiegel said. "How do we leverage both the future of consumerism and how people want to live and interact with entertainment and all of those things? And that's kind of where we're looking. And we want to make sure as the State of Iowa starts to build its next set of programs that we're in a really good position to have a plan to take advantage of those."