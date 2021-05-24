Davenport proposes 'time out' as it explores options for future NorthPark Mall redevelopment

As the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates a shift to online shopping and as foot traffic continues to decline, Davenport officials are beginning to ponder a new future for the city's NorthPark Mall.
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday will consider passing a six-month moratorium on new car washes, self-storage facilities and car dealerships near the mall as city officials explore plans with the mall's owner and adjacent property owners to redevelop the area.
"If you think of malls, their futures are very different than their pasts," City Administrator Corri Spiegel said. "How do we leverage both the future of consumerism and how people want to live and interact with entertainment and all of those things? And that's kind of where we're looking. And we want to make sure as the State of Iowa starts to build its next set of programs that we're in a really good position to have a plan to take advantage of those."
The resolution would halt the issuance of special uses or site plan approval for new car washes, self-storage facilities and vehicle dealerships in the area bounded by Brady Street, Kimberly Road, Northwest Boulevard and 46th Street until Nov. 27.
Spiegel said the moratorium -- or "time out" -- is intended to preserve the status quo while the city assesses both short- and long-term redevelopment opportunities for the area, including through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
"When you have vacant big-box parcels, we want to make sure that we don't introduce any land uses that become long-term pieces of that property that then potentially impact other opportunities that may come," she said.
Among the opportunities city officials hope to explore is the use of a Reinvestment District for the mall property through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Such district are designed to assist communities undertake large investments that generate high volumes of sales tax and draw consumers to areas that have seen an economic decline, according to the IEDA.
The program provides up to $100 million in new state hotel/motel and sales tax revenues to be "reinvested" within approved districts to help fund projects of $10 million or more that spur economic development. Examples include Coralville's Iowa River Landing and Muscatine's The Merrill Hotel & Conference Center, as well as Waterloo's TechWorks Campus and Mason City's River City Renaissance project.
Davenport city officials have identified the Kimberly and Brady commercial node as an area with the potential for success as a reinvestment district.
"In order to ensure the greatest potential for the area, a moratorium is requested on uses that would hinder or limit the area's eligibility while revitalization planning is taking place," according to a city memo.
Spiegel, though, noted city officials have yet to devise a conceptual or concrete plan for the area.
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to online shopping, with stores at enclosed shopping malls across the country closing due to slowing foot traffic and falling sales. As such, retailers from Gap to Abercrombie & Fitch are investing in opening smaller locations away from malls, as CNBC reported.
More than 47,000 square feet of NorthPark Mall's 394,000 square feet of leasable space, or roughly 12%, sat empty as of the end of last year, according to a 2020 annual report from Macerich, the company that owns both NorthPark and SouthPark Mall in Moline. That figure does not include anchor tenants Dillard's, JCPenney and Von Maur, which occupy space not owned by the mall.
A mall representative did not respond to requests for comment Monday.
Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said he supports the moratorium.
"Malls across the country are facing ... the issue of maybe dis-investment, or retail is going a different way to either online or a different model, and so cities across the country are trying to figure out what we're going to do with large mall properties," Gripp said. "This is a step in making sure that we can do this thoughtfully and strategically."
Davenport Mayor Matson echoed Gripp's comments, adding: "Prior planning is wonderful."