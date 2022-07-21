Davenport ranks No. 1 on financial adviser's list of Midwest cities for Millennial home buyers

Davenport was named the No. 1 Midwest city for Millennial home buyers by financial adviser Motley Fool.

Millennials make up the largest share of home buyers — 43% — according to the National Association of Realtors.

In the positives column, the ranking noted Davenport had the lowest median home price of the 10 cities ranked and "excellent recreational and cultural amenities," including music festivals, public parks, and miles of recreational trails. Plus, the city has lower than average health care and child care costs.

But, the report said Davenport "falls short when it comes to public transit."

The report, done by a subsidiary of Motley Fool called the Ascent, a review service, looked at home price data sourced from the National Association of Realtors for single-family homes from the first quarter of 2022.

Davenport's median home price is $152,300, according to the report, the lowest of the 10 cities. The average car insurance and home insurance premium was similar to other cities ranked.

Other Iowa cities that made the list were Cedar Rapids (No. 4, median home price of $182,800) and Des Moines (No. 6, $258,200).

“It’s wonderful that the QC was recognized for something Quad Citizens appreciate – affordable living,” said Jennifer Walker, VP Marketing & Sales for the Quad Cities Chamber.

Quad-Cities leaders have set attracting workers to the area as one of its top priorities. City leaders have touted planned amenities, such as a proposed riverfront destination play area, as an amenity that would give Davenport a 'wow' factor to retain workers or sway potential new residents. The former Quad-Cities Chamber CEO Mike Oberhaus, in looking for ideas on how to attract workers, went so far as to say the area is 'at war' with other communities in a fierce nationwide competition for talent.

The region is facing a challenge of more people moving out of the region than moving into it. And Quad-Cities leaders touted the study as recognition of Davenport as a nice place to live.

According to the latest census estimates, from 2020 to 2021, Scott County saw less of a loss at 358 people, a smaller loss than Rock Island County. Between 2005 and 2009, the labor force of the Quad-Cities often topped 200,000 people. Last year, compounded by the aftershocks of the pandemic, it was 186,000.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said the city is "honored to have that recognition."

"We're proud of the recognition, we're trying to do our best, and we're very thankful for that," Matson said. "Whether you're a military veteran, business owner, millennial, if you walk your dog, run your business, raise your family, whatever you do we'd love for you to do it here in Davenport. We want folks to come here."