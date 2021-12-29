Davenport Realtor who lost in 2020 announces campaign for new Iowa House district

Winckler, a retired teacher and education consultant, announced she will seek election to the new Iowa Senate District 49 seat. Kurth, a retired community college instructor, plans to seek election to the new Iowa House District 98 seat.

Hanley, in a statement announcing his candidacy, said if elected he will focus on education, public safety, and economic growth in our community.

"This starts with my support of funding increases for our K-12 schools with open financial transparency," Hanley said in the statement. "I will continue to support funding advancements in state infrastructure and ways to streamline our spending, working to continue building a more competitive tax climate. This will put more money back in Iowan's pockets providing much-needed relief. I will continue my support for our men and women who protect and serve in a way that is effective and sustainable. I will keep fighting for homeownership and property rights for hardworking Iowans through policies geared to getting more Iowans into homes."

Hanley said he works with Junior Achievement in supporting children’s financial literacy in our schools and also serves at the One Eighty organization as a mentor for individuals who are recovering from addiction.