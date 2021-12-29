Davenport Realtor who lost in 2020 announces campaign for new Iowa House district

Davenport real estate agent Sean Hanley announced Wednesday plans to run for the newly-drawn Iowa House District 81 in 2022.
Hanley, former director of the Quad City Realtors Association, unsuccessfully ran for the Iowa House in 2020 against Democratic incumbent state Rep. Monica Kurth of Davenport and no-party candidate Jonathan Vance in 2020. Hanley walked away with 42% of the vote to Kurth's nearly 55%.
Vance, director of purchasing and corporate chef for the company that owns Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor, announced in November his intent to run as a Democrat for the open Iowa House District 81 representing northwest Davenport.
The new district is not currently represented by an incumbent after Kurth and fellow Democratic state Rep. Cindy Winckler, who live in the western part of Davenport, were drawn into the same district.
Winckler, a retired teacher and education consultant, announced she will seek election to the new Iowa Senate District 49 seat. Kurth, a retired community college instructor, plans to seek election to the new Iowa House District 98 seat.
Hanley, in a statement announcing his candidacy, said if elected he will focus on education, public safety, and economic growth in our community.
"This starts with my support of funding increases for our K-12 schools with open financial transparency," Hanley said in the statement. "I will continue to support funding advancements in state infrastructure and ways to streamline our spending, working to continue building a more competitive tax climate. This will put more money back in Iowan's pockets providing much-needed relief. I will continue my support for our men and women who protect and serve in a way that is effective and sustainable. I will keep fighting for homeownership and property rights for hardworking Iowans through policies geared to getting more Iowans into homes."
Hanley said he works with Junior Achievement in supporting children’s financial literacy in our schools and also serves at the One Eighty organization as a mentor for individuals who are recovering from addiction.
"My desire to serve hasn't diminished, and I think I can continue to contribute to our great state," he told the newspaper Wednesday. "Our public school systems need more funding, but I also think we need to have transparency that the funding is adequately being put to our children's education. ... We should always be investing in our children. I have seven kids and I want them and all of our community's children to be successful."
Hanley said if elected he would strive to work across the aisle to find common ground and advance bipartisanship.
"I see too often where people run and get elected and they only support their side of the aisle, which I disagree with. You should support everyone in your district," Hanley said. "To stop the voice of half of the people in your district I think is wrong ... and everyone needs to have patience and open up and listen and share ideas."
Asked on what issues he would seek to find common ground and work with Democrats, Hanley said "on the second day (after being sworn in as a new lawmaker) I would find six Democrats and take them to lunch and start with a conversation on what are some things we can come together on.
"I think there's a lot of ground where we can come together to better our community, our state and our country," he said. "We just need people to step up and start doing it."