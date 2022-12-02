Davenport receives $9.6 million in Destination Iowa grants

Davenport has been awarded $9.6 million in Destination Iowa grants that will be used for three projects in the riverfront area.

Projects that have received funding include the Main Street Landing, an all-season riverfront plaza for both recreation and events, technology enhancements to the lighting on the skybridge, and the creation of an evanescent light field at the Figge Museum.

The projects are part of a larger creative placemaking effort and represents 40% of $193 million in public and private investment funds in the Davenport riverfront area.

A press conference regarding the funding for Davenport will be held today at 11:30 in the community room at the Davenport Police Department.

This story will be updated.