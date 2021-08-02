Davenport renters have until Aug. 15 to move after city orders apartments uninhabitable

Davenport renters and their families -- many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, are elderly or have a disability and rely on government assistance and benefits -- now have until Aug. 15 to find a new home.
City of Davenport officials on Monday ordered the Crestwood Apartments on E. 37th Street, behind Dahl Ford Davenport on East Kimberly Road, vacated after a follow-up inspection found the properties' owners failed to make sufficient repairs to what officials said have become substandard housing in the Quad-Cities.
"My understanding is they hardly did anything aside from some outside work," Mayor Mike Matson said Monday afternoon. "We are still working … to get people taken care by the Salvation Army. Many of the services are helping people."
Matson said he could not comment further as he was headed into a meeting.
Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel did not immediately return a message seeking comment Monday afternoon.
Rich Oswald, director of neighborhood services for the city of Davenport, who oversaw Monday's inspection, also did not return a message seeking comment.
Messages left with Crestwood property management company, Headway Management, LLC, and a representative for Crestwood Apartments Cooperative of Forest Lake, Minn., were not immediately returned Monday afternoon.
According to Iowa Legal Aid, which is providing free legal services to Crestwood tenants, the city's order to vacate applies to the six, 12-unity multiplex buildings owned by the Minnesota-based group known as the Crestwood Apartments. Adjacent townhomes also owned by the same ownership group are subject to the order to vacate; however, the landlord must still complete pest control before tenants will be allowed to return to those rental properties, said Alex Kornya, litigation director and general counsel at Iowa Legal Aid.
Potential buyers
Bettendorf real estate broker and apartment sales specialist Dick Ryan of RE/MAX Best Commercial said he has received three or four signed offers to purchase the properties.
"It's a matter of making sure the buyer that signs an offer has seen the property in detail before we sign an offer from the seller's standpoint," said Ryan, who represents the Minnesota-based group that owns the Crestwood Apartments and townhomes as well as apartments on Heatherton Drive.
Ryan said he has shown the property as recently as last week to interested buyers.
"There's some serious interest after seeing it," he said. "They're planning on making sure the tenants that are here right now can stay. They want to make sure that they get a crew together immediately to fix up the property. And their goals is to close it within 30 days, which is aggressive."
He said interested parties plan to purchase the properties "at a cheap price" of $3.2 million for 96 units and "putting a very large amount of money into it, and then they're going to have market rent apartment rentals."
"It might be $675 (for two-bedrooms) or $650 and one-bedrooms might be $525 to $550, with upgraded interior," Ryan said.
He estimated about 30% of the Crestwood units are currently occupied.
Ryan declined to provide additional information about the potential buyers and their possible plans for the rental properties.