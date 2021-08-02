Davenport renters have until Aug. 15 to move after city orders apartments uninhabitable

Rich Oswald, director of neighborhood services for the city of Davenport, who oversaw Monday's inspection, also did not return a message seeking comment.

Messages left with Crestwood property management company, Headway Management, LLC, and a representative for Crestwood Apartments Cooperative of Forest Lake, Minn., were not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

According to Iowa Legal Aid, which is providing free legal services to Crestwood tenants, the city's order to vacate applies to the six, 12-unity multiplex buildings owned by the Minnesota-based group known as the Crestwood Apartments. Adjacent townhomes also owned by the same ownership group are subject to the order to vacate; however, the landlord must still complete pest control before tenants will be allowed to return to those rental properties, said Alex Kornya, litigation director and general counsel at Iowa Legal Aid.

Potential buyers

Bettendorf real estate broker and apartment sales specialist Dick Ryan of RE/MAX Best Commercial said he has received three or four signed offers to purchase the properties.