Davenport Republican Luana Stoltenberg and Muscatine Republican Mark Cisneros are among eight Iowa lawmakers who introduced a constitutional amendment defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

State Reps. Cisneros and Stoltenberg, who won a razor-thin election after campaigning on a socially conservative platform, co-sponsored the bill, HJR8, which was introduced this week in the Iowa House.

The bill has not been assigned a subcommittee and is expected to fail the Legislature’s first funnel deadline on Friday. House Speaker Pat Grassley told the Des Moines Register he did not expect the bill to move.

Democrats have introduced an opposing bill that would codify Iowa’s 2009 Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage in Iowa, which also is not expected to move past the funnel deadline.

Republican bills

House Joint Resolution 8 would propose an amendment to the state constitution to include the passage:

“In accordance with the laws of nature and nature’s God, the state of Iowa recognizes the definition of marriage to be the solemnized union between one human biological male and one human biological female.”

In Iowa, a constitutional amendment must pass twice in separate legislative sessions before being sent to voters on a statewide ballot for referendum.

“The reason I signed on was because in 2009, the Iowa Supreme Court made an unlawful decision to define marriage,” Stoltenberg wrote in a text when asked why she co-sponsored the bill. “It never went through the Legislature. So, if this Resolution goes through, it would go to a vote of the people of Iowa.”

She added: “I believe same-sex couples should have all the same rights and benefits of marriage in a civil union.”

Stoltenberg acknowledged the bill probably wouldn’t make it past the funnel.

Under a separate bill, Stoltenberg and Cisneros also co-sponsor, House File 508, no Iowan would be compelled to recognize a same-sex marriage and the state would recognize marriage as a “sacred religious sacrament.”

The bill would also aim to void in Iowa the federal Respect for Marriage Act, which requires states and the federal government to recognize the validity of same-sex marriages if they were performed in a state where it’s legal. The Act was signed in December by President Joe Biden and drew some Republican support.

The two bills introduced to the Iowa Legislature have drawn national attention and condemnation from the ACLU and LGBTQ advocacy groups.

Dems’ bill adds same-sex marriage to state law

House File 508, introduced by 30 House Democrats, would codify the 2009 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that made Iowa the third state in the country to allow same-sex marriage.

The bill would strike language in state code that recognized a valid marriage only as between a man and woman and replace it with any “two eligible parties” as long as they meet all other requirements of the law.

Davenport Democrat Ken Croken is one of the co-sponsors.

Other bills on abortion, gender identity

Stoltenberg campaigned as an anti-abortion activist and has taken her stance to the statehouse.

She was among a group of 20 lawmakers cosponsoring HF510, which would define life as beginning at conception while allowing citizens to file lawsuits against abortion providers.

The bill does carve out exceptions for in vitro fertilization, plan b or other emergency contraception, miscarriages, removing an ectopic pregnancy, medical emergencies or other care that is not intended to be an elective abortion.

Republican leaders in the Legislature and governor’s office have said they plan to wait to take up abortion legislation until the Iowa Supreme Court rules on a 2018 law that would ban abortions when a heartbeat can be detected by ultrasound.

Stoltenberg said she respected the leadership’s position but wanted to introduce legislation in response to constituents’ requests.

“I needed to represent the people who were asking for me to do that,” Stoltenberg said.

Gender identity and school policies have also been hot topics in the Legislature this year. Stoltenberg was also among 12 Republicans to introduce a bill striking gender identity from the Iowa Civil Rights Act.

That bill does not have a subcommittee assigned. Another bill, backed by Republican leadership, would require parental consent if a student wanted accommodations for a gender different from the gender assigned at birth. Stoltenberg is a co-sponsor, as well as another Davenport lawmaker, Rep. Mike Vondran, R-Davenport.