Davenport Republican announces bid to challenge Scott County recorder

Davenport resident and community volunteer Michele Darland recently announced her intention to run for Scott County recorder, challenging 19-year incumbent Rita Vargas.
Vargas, a Democrat, was first elected to the office in 2002 and intends to seek re-election in November.
Darland shared her intentions to run for the office during last week's Scott County Republican Party "Pints and Politics" event and plans to officially announce her candidacy Friday at The Current Iowa hotel in downtown Davenport.
"The recorder’s office processes and maintains all of the life events for the people of Scott County," Darland said in a statement. "We owe it to them to have these records processed efficiently and in a timely fashion. Marriage licenses, birth and death certificates, the purchase of a home – it’s all so important and I promise to do everything in my power to be a positive asset and to lead by example in the recorder’s office."
The recorder's office issues marriage licenses, registers births and deaths, issues certificates on vital records and processes passport applications. The office is also responsible for recording and maintaining official records related to real estate titles, and also issues hunting and fishing licenses and registers and titles recreational vehicles, such as boats, ATVs and snowmobiles.
Darland said she was asked by Scott County Republicans to run for the seat and said, "It's time for a change." Darland, though, could not articulate specific changes she would make to the Recorder's Office.
"I think sometimes it goes down to term limits, almost," Darland said. "Sixteen years (it's actually 19) that's a lot of time in one office. ... It's just time for a change."
Asked what change she would bring, Darland replied, "I think it would be unifying the team (in the recorder's office). I think it would be putting in the time."
Darland, who began her career in broadcast television in Cedar Rapids and spent several years in advertising, currently works as the development director for Gilda's Club Quad Cities.
She has volunteered and served on several local non-profit boards, including The Child Abuse Council, Ballet Quad Cities, Quad City Arts, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Scott County American Cancer Society and the Junior League of the Quad Cities, to name a few.
"I come from a marketing, event planning, fundraising background and networking background," Darland said. "In other words, I built great teams to produce great products. ... I think those skill sets of bringing a great team together and play off people's strengths I could take to the recorder's office."
Vargas said she is seeking a sixth term in order to continue facilitating the digital conversion of important records, and noted her office has added online access and e-submission of land record filings during her tenure.
"A lot has happened in the last 19 years that I’ve been here, but I think we’ve been able to provide the services that our customers now want," Vargas said.
Her current salary is listed at $92,768 and she supervises a 10-member staff that includes a deputy, office administrator, clerks and records and licensing specialists.