Davenport Republican who lost in 2020 announces campaign for new Iowa House District

"I was more of an urban legislator," Thede said. "This new district levels the playing field to go out and talk to rural Iowa, and I think that’s a good thing. They get to know me and I get to know them and their concerns and issues. ... I think I can learn a lot of from that … and I think that’s a positive move. I would have liked to have kept my old district, but things change and they change for a reason."

Vondran said he is committed to providing a strong voice for the district in Des Moines and is focused on creating a competitive business climate that will grow, retain and attract quality businesses.

"I believe we can absolutely have a bigger impact on what we can do with the voice we can provide at the state capitol and move things forward," including more tax cuts, Vondran said before a small gathering of supporters at the home of Republican Scott County Supervisor Tony Knobbe.

"The state's in a great position financially, and we can thank a lot of people for that, including our governor," Vondran said. "These folks have been great stewards (of taxpayer dollars)."

The state ended fiscal 2021 with a surplus of nearly $1.24 billion, which Gov. Kim Reynolds and leadership in the GOP-controlled Iowa Legislature have indicated could lead to further tax cuts.