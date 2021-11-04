Davenport Republican who lost in 2020 announces campaign for new Iowa House District

Republican Davenport businessman Mike Vondran announced Thursday he plans to run for the newly-drawn Iowa House District 94 in 2022.
The seat is currently represented by Democratic incumbent state Rep. Phyllis Thede of Bettendorf.
Vondran, CEO and founder of area marketing agency TAG Communications, unsuccessfully ran for the Iowa House against Thede in 2020.
Thede, a retired school secretary, has represented the area since 2009.
Redistricting, though, has made for a more rural district, where Republicans tend to outperform Democrats. The previously urban district now includes portions of Davenport and Bettendorf, all of Eldridge and parts of northern Scott County.
"The last district was a swing district," Thede said. "It’s not impossible (for a Democrat to carry the new district), but more of a challenge now."
She said she has not decided whether to run for re-election in the newly-drawn district, and was weighing her options.
Redistricting has created a neighboring open House seat to the west representing central Davenport more favorable for a Democrat.
"I was more of an urban legislator," Thede said. "This new district levels the playing field to go out and talk to rural Iowa, and I think that’s a good thing. They get to know me and I get to know them and their concerns and issues. ... I think I can learn a lot of from that … and I think that’s a positive move. I would have liked to have kept my old district, but things change and they change for a reason."
Vondran said he is committed to providing a strong voice for the district in Des Moines and is focused on creating a competitive business climate that will grow, retain and attract quality businesses.
"I believe we can absolutely have a bigger impact on what we can do with the voice we can provide at the state capitol and move things forward," including more tax cuts, Vondran said before a small gathering of supporters at the home of Republican Scott County Supervisor Tony Knobbe.
"The state's in a great position financially, and we can thank a lot of people for that, including our governor," Vondran said. "These folks have been great stewards (of taxpayer dollars)."
The state ended fiscal 2021 with a surplus of nearly $1.24 billion, which Gov. Kim Reynolds and leadership in the GOP-controlled Iowa Legislature have indicated could lead to further tax cuts.
"We need to bank that, move it forward and continue to grow that," Vondran said. "And remember that all of these dollars we've massed that certain members of the opposing party would be interested in spending in a few creative places, those dollars belong to the residents of the state. They don't belong to state government. So we need to find ways to reinvest in those same individuals, and it might be by creating a couple of opportunities for tax savings down the road here.'
During the 2021 legislative session, GOP lawmakers expanded a child care tax credit, phased out the state inheritance tax, shifted funding for mental health care services from local property taxes to the state and phased out state funding to help local governments recoup lost revenue from previous property tax cuts.
Democrats meanwhile have pressed for more state investment in K-12 and higher education, water quality, pandemic recovery and other needs rather than stockpiling money for more tax cuts.
Vondran, who founded the nonprofit HAVlife Foundation in 2007 in memory of his late son and to serve the needs of at-risk youth, said "a healthy future for Iowa starts with our youth."
"My vision is for Iowa to be the best place for all to learn, earn and grow," he said. "Our young people represent 25% of our population, but they are literally 100% of our future. We need to recognize that. ... We need to support that. We're doing a fine job, but we can do better."