Davenport resident Auston McLain on Tuesday announced his candidacy to represent the city’s 5th Ward, becoming the fourth declared office-seeker wanting to replace outgoing Alderwoman Rita Rawson.
In a news release, McLain pointed to his experience supporting political campaigns, working as a correctional officer and his involvement with area social service group among his qualifications as he looks to represent his fellow ward residents.
"After several years traveling the country affecting change, I returned to Davenport last year to make an impact in my community,” McLain said in the written statement. “After the last year we've had, Davenport needs leadership now more than ever."
According to his news release, McLain is an outreach advocate with Braking Traffik, a group that assists victims of human trafficking, and is on the board of Quad Citians Affirming Diversity, a non-profit with the mission of promoting health and wellbeing in the LGBT+ community.
Outlined council goals of McLain’s if elected include offering greater support for local law enforcement, ensuring the 5th Ward “remains a welcoming and inclusive neighborhood” and advocating for greater assistance to “those in the community who are most vulnerable."
Rawson, the ward’s alderwoman since 2016, is running for mayor. That leaves the next representative of the area — which includes the East Village neighborhood — a question to be answered during the upcoming municipal election.
Others actively seeking Rawson’s seat are John Deere accounting professional Matt Dohrmann, former city communications worker Patrick Driscoll Jr. and longtime resident and sitting Citizen's Advisory Commissioner Kristi Miller.