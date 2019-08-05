Longtime Davenport resident Kristi Miller says she wants to represent Davenport’s 5th Ward on the city council as the seat is to be vacated by Alderwoman Rita Rawson.
Miller says she has lived in the city for more than 50 years, and in her current ward for 22 years. Should she be elected in November, Miller wants to focus on crime reduction and housing development that reflects her neighborhood’s character, according to a news release.
Miller also says her professional experience makes her a unique fit to be the 5th Ward’s next elected representative. She’s worked in banking, mortgage lending, housing and grant-writing.
Miller sits on the East Bluff Neighborhood Association’s board and is also a member of Davenport’s Citizen’s Advisory Commission, which administers the city’s annual share of the federal Community Development Block Grant.
Rawson, first elected represent the 5th Ward in 2015, is leaving her seat on the city council behind as she pursues the mayor’s office. Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch is not seeking reelection, and six candidates – including Rawson – have announced mayoral campaigns.