Davenport residents want a permanent solution to flooding, but not a flood wall

Overall, residents said the city needs to invest in long-term solutions with the anticipation of more frequent and more intense flooding, whether that be reconfiguring the city's storm sewer system, adding gates on storm sewer outfalls and installing pumping stations to prevent river water from backing up through the storm sewer system and inundating low-lying areas; raising sections of River Drive; or both.

Other suggestions include constructing four to five miles worth of levees, berms, flood walls and storm water pumping stations to match a 100-year flood event or greater.

"There does seem to be strong support for trading some permanent solutions instead of operational responses to flooding," Stadelmann said. "People feel that they do want to build some things that will make that flood response simpler or reduce that operational effort each time that if floods."

Residents also said they wanted to see more things to do along the riverfront and more natural areas to enjoy along the Mississippi — paired with some sort of permanent flood protection.