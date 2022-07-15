Davenport resurfacing 2nd Street downtown beginning Aug. 1

Davenport will begin resurfacing a downtown thoroughfare next month, which the city warns will cause some disruptions to traffic and downtown patrons.

The city is scheduled to begin resurfacing 2nd Street from the government bridge to Harrison Street, impacting traffic patterns until the work is completed, expected in October.

A virtual public informational meeting is scheduled for July 21 at 9 a.m. for the public to learn more about the project, its disruptions to downtown, and ask questions.

According to an alert from the city, work will begin in the eastbound lanes and transition to the westbound lanes in early September. During that time, one direction of traffic will be allowed in the lane not under construction.

Parking and turning traffic on 2nd Street will also be impacted, according to the city. No right turns will be permitted, and left turns will only be allowed at Harrison and Brady Streets. And parking is not allowed on the side of the street under construction.

According to the city, drivers will be able to access the government bridge by taking LeClaire Street.

The public can attend the informational meeting at https://meet.goto.com/208320957, or by phone at 1-866-899-4679. The access code is 208-320-957.