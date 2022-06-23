Davenport riverfront redesign is underway

Davenport aldermen took another step in plans for a riverfront "Destination Play Area," by voting 8-2 Wednesday to award a design contract to architecture and engineering firm Sasaki.

The long-planned riverfront project is pitched as a quality-of-life amenity to attract people and private business downtown, though some aldermen have expressed concerns about what increased rail traffic resulting from a merger might mean for visitors to the amenity.

Davenport awarded the design contract to Colorado-based Sasaki for $761,815, using the city's federal COVID-19 relief funds. Sasaki's portfolio includes designing other riverfront parks to withstand floodwaters, such as 32-acre Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In total, aldermen have set aside $6 million of its $41 million allocation of American Rescue Plan funds for the riverfront park.

Most aldermen were eager to see what plans the engineering and architecture firm returned with. In voting for the proposal, Ward 8 Alderwoman Judith Lee said she was impressed by Sasaki, which is working with the company that conducted the city's flood mitigation plan, HR Green.

She added that the council could make a further decision once it received designs and plans.

"I am really curious what Sasaki and HR Green come up with in a very difficult site that's got all sorts of challenges and stay within that amount of money," Lee said. "So I am going to vote 'yes' on this particular design, recognizing that it leaves us with about $5.25 million."

Ward 6 Alderman Ben Jobgen, who voted against the proposal, said he considered pledging the money for the design the "jumping off point" and didn't want to start the project with lingering unanswered questions.

"I know the time is ticking on what we have to do with this money. But me personally, I still have too many questions about the railroad. I still think there are access issues that might come up from a public safety standpoint."

Canadian Pacific and Kansas Southern railways closed on a $31 billion merger in December, setting in motion what could become the first single-line rail company network linking the United States, Mexico and Canada, pending federal review. Rail officials have been in negotiations with cities where train traffic is expected to increase the most, such as Davenport, on cost-sharing for rail road intersection improvements.

