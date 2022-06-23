Davenport riverfront redesign is underway

Davenport aldermen took another step in plans for a riverfront "Destination Play Area," by voting 8-2 Wednesday to award a design contract to architecture and engineering firm Sasaki.
The long-planned riverfront project is pitched as a quality-of-life amenity to attract people and private business downtown, though some aldermen have expressed concerns about what increased rail traffic resulting from a merger might mean for visitors to the amenity.
Davenport awarded the design contract to Colorado-based Sasaki for $761,815, using the city's federal COVID-19 relief funds. Sasaki's portfolio includes designing other riverfront parks to withstand floodwaters, such as 32-acre Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.
In total, aldermen have set aside $6 million of its $41 million allocation of American Rescue Plan funds for the riverfront park.
Most aldermen were eager to see what plans the engineering and architecture firm returned with. In voting for the proposal, Ward 8 Alderwoman Judith Lee said she was impressed by Sasaki, which is working with the company that conducted the city's flood mitigation plan, HR Green.
She added that the council could make a further decision once it received designs and plans.
"I am really curious what Sasaki and HR Green come up with in a very difficult site that's got all sorts of challenges and stay within that amount of money," Lee said. "So I am going to vote 'yes' on this particular design, recognizing that it leaves us with about $5.25 million."
Ward 6 Alderman Ben Jobgen, who voted against the proposal, said he considered pledging the money for the design the "jumping off point" and didn't want to start the project with lingering unanswered questions.
"I know the time is ticking on what we have to do with this money. But me personally, I still have too many questions about the railroad. I still think there are access issues that might come up from a public safety standpoint."
Canadian Pacific and Kansas Southern railways closed on a $31 billion merger in December, setting in motion what could become the first single-line rail company network linking the United States, Mexico and Canada, pending federal review. Rail officials have been in negotiations with cities where train traffic is expected to increase the most, such as Davenport, on cost-sharing for rail road intersection improvements.
052217-STANDALONE-FISHING-001
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Izaac Harvey, 11, of Davenport tosses his net out into the Mississippi River to try and catch small fish for bait at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Anthony Harvey, 9, of Davenport tosses a small fish caught by one of the men back into the river, having deemed it too small to keep, at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
A group of pelicans lurk along the riverfront where a number of fishermen have their lines in the water awaiting a chance for an easy meal at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Izaac Harvey, 11, of Davenport tosses his net out into the Mississippi River to try and catch small fish for bait at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
052217-STANDALONE-FISHING-002
Andy Abeyta
Slim Steffen of Bettendorf watches his rod with a group of other anglers this spring at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport.
052217-STANDALONE-FISHING-003
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
James Kenobe of Davenport, center, and Anthony Harvey, 9, of Davenport watch their lines together while fishing at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
052217-STANDALONE-FISHING-004
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Slim Steffen of Bettendorf has a look at his line while fishing at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
052217-STANDALONE-FISHING-005
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Izaac Harvey, 11, of Davenport grabs a hold of his first fish of the day, a white bass about 12 inches long, at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
052217-STANDALONE-FISHING-006
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Anthony Harvey, 9, of Davenport tosses a small fish caught by one of the men back into the river, having deemed it too small to keep, at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
052217-STANDALONE-FISHING-007
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Slim Steffen of Bettendorf reels in a fish at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
052217-STANDALONE-FISHING-008
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A group of pelicans lurk along the riverfront where a number of fishermen have their lines in the water awaiting a chance for an easy meal at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
052217-STANDALONE-FISHING-009
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Waves run into the riverfront wall and up the boat ramp at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
052217-STANDALONE-FISHING-010
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Izaac Harvey, 11, of Davenport fills his bucket with some water to keep bait fish alive at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
052217-STANDALONE-FISHING-011
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Bill Roe of Davenport fixes the line of his fishing pole at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
casino site
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Now: The President Casino eventually left town, replaced by the Rhythm City Casino, which eventually was sold and left town. Now the former Rhythm City Casino site is a favorite spot for pelicans.
052217-STANDALONE-FISHING-013
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Anthony Harvey, 9, of Davenport walks up the riverfront at Le Claire Park in Davenport in search of a lucky fishing spot on Monday, May 22, 2017.
052217-STANDALONE-FISHING-014
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A bird takes advantage of a leftover piece of bait at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
052217-STANDALONE-FISHING-015
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
James Kenobe of Davenport tosses a net into the Mississippi River in search of smaller fish to be used as bait at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
052217-STANDALONE-FISHING-016
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A pelican flies overhead at the old Rhythm City Casino site in Davenport on Monday, May 22, 2017.
