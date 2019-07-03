Davenport’s LeClaire Park, which spent weeks underwater amid record-setting Mississippi River flooding, needs a complete turf replacement that’s expected to cost up to $475,000 and will likely put the downtown park out of commission for several weeks this summer.
Parks Director Chad Dyson said Tuesday the main lawn in LeClaire Park is completely dead, and large patches of weeds have begun to spawn. The city is bidding out a work contract for a private company to lay new sod or grass seed in LeClaire Park and other grassy fields in downtown’s Main Street Landing – a combined area that spans nearly 9 acres.
LeClaire Park is a hotspot for city dwellers, Quad-Cities residents and tourists who attend its outdoor concerts and events. During a briefing with the parks and recreation board, Dyson said the project is going out to bid because they hope to have the work finished sooner rather than later.
“That’s our main special event area and we want to get that turf restored as quickly as possible in hopes to still have some of our seasonal events down in the LeClaire Park area,” Dyson said.
Work on the park could begin within the next few weeks pending approval from the city council. But the timeline for its completion depends on which route is ultimately taken: new sod or grass seed. Sod installation is expected to last two or three weeks total, and the new sod may need to sit undisturbed for another period of several weeks. Grass seed requires more time to set and could keep the park closed to events for longer.
Other parks on the city’s near-West End have been damaged by flooding as well. Centennial Park and Veterans Memorial Park are in need of lawn care, though Dyson says city employees will be able to work on those independently over the coming weeks.
Davenport Finance Director Brandon Wright said the cost of this turf replacement is higher than previous years when major flooding has caused significant damage. But a main part of that increase, Wright said, is the larger area of grass along the riverfront that’s been installed where the old Rhythm City Casino’s boat and dock used to be.
“In a normal flood situation, we don’t replace the grass,” Wright said, adding: “This one obviously was very, very different.”
Money for the project is set aside in the city’s special fund for flooding – though the city has already exceeded the $600,000 in that account and flooding costs will need to be revisited during the city’s budget-crafting process several months from now. Wright says the city is also seeking reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, for several flood-related costs, including repairs to the city’s parks.
Davenport’s fight with the Mississippi River lasted more than three months this season, overwhelming the resources of the city’s public works department. Public Works Director Nicole Gleason in mid-May put the tab for the flood at around $1 million, not including destroyed city equipment and additional money paid to outside contractors. She’s said the final price tag could easily surpass triple to quadruple the costs incurred during a typical year.
Flooding along the Mississippi River has also resulted in cascading economic impacts nationally. Widespread damage, ballooning public works costs for river cities and towns, decreased river transportation and agricultural challenges are expected to cost more than $2 billion along the Mississippi River corridor, according to the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, an advocacy group for river communities.
Davenport aldermen discussed the issues surrounding LeClaire Park in greater detail during a Tuesday evening meeting in City Hall. Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins, 8th Ward, suggested perhaps a benefactor or a company may want to donate some money toward fixing it up.
“Hey, you just never know,” she said. “So I’m just throwing it out there in case somebody wants to write us a check. We’ll be happy to take that.”
Alderman Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, offered another idea.
“I was kind of thinking maybe we should just clear it out, and bring in some sand and make it a beach,” he said. “We’d have the only beach on the Mississippi River where we could have events.”
