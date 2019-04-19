Jamie Woods, of Davenport, has been named state political director for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign.
Klobuchar’s campaign announced a new round of hires Friday on the heels of her most recent visit to the state.
Woods has been serving as the Iowa Democratic Party’s black caucus chair and on the board of directors for Emerge Iowa, which recruits women to run for office as Democrats.
Woods previously worked on the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in Iowa, and on the statehouse campaigns of Iowa Reps. Phyllis Thede and Ako Abdul-Samad.
Klobuchar, a U.S. Senator from Minnesota, is one of 19 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president.
The Klobuchar campaign also announced other key Iowa hires: Andrew Larabee as state deputy organizing director and Alli Peters as state digital media manager.
The new staff join state director Lauren Dillon, state campaign chair Andy McGuire, state organizing director Andrew Nelson and state press secretary Courtney Rice.