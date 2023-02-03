A bill is moving through the Iowa Legislature that is to correct a property tax calculation error that would have left taxpayers with higher bills than expected.

But the fix could short local governments millions of dollars they were counting on.

In Davenport, the change could wipe out $1.7 million the city budgeted for fiscal year 2024. In Scott County, $1.3-$1.4 million could fall off the budget, which is causing the county to reconsider funding requests from nonprofits. In Bettendorf, it would amount to a $912,000 shortage.

Property tax cuts in 2013 and 2021 gradually lowered taxes on multi-residential properties, including apartment complexes, nursing homes, and mobile home parks, until the properties were brought to the same tax rate as single-family homes. Then, the multi-residential tax category was eliminated altogether.

But no change was made to the formula that the state uses to calculate the "rollback" — the percentage of property value that can be taxed. The rollback is designed to hold down property taxes by limiting the annual growth of assessed property value.

With law changes, the rollback percentage should've been 56.5%, but instead was calculated as 54.5%. Cities, counties, schools, and other taxing entities conducted their budgeting processes while unaware of the error until the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency discovered it.

A bill passed the Senate on Wednesday that would correct that error, which means taxpayers across the state would pay about $130 million less in taxes, but local governments may have to cut services, draw down reserves, or raise taxes more than they intended to meet resulting budget shortfalls.

The Senate-passed bill included an amendment to give governments more time to redo their budgets. It extended a March 31 deadline for local governments to certify their budgets to April 30.

That bill must pass the House before it can be signed into law.

Finance directors in Davenport, Scott County, and Bettendorf said they are closely monitoring the Legislature and making contingency plans.

Davenport plans to bring recommendations to aldermen in the coming weeks, said the city's chief financial officer, Mallory Merritt, as staff continues to monitor action in the Legislature.

"We're in a holding pattern right now," Merritt said.

Governments were advised they could move forward with some parts of the budgeting process that wouldn't need to be redone, such as approving the maximum property tax levy, which Davenport is doing this cycle.

In Scott County, supervisors have been meeting with staff over the past two weeks to go over budget recommendations, which could change with more than $1 million less in funding.

Budget and Administrative Services Director David Farmer said the supervisors could consider hiring fewer new employees, cutting services, raising fees, or dipping into reserves that already are low to account for the unexpected drop in revenue.

Farmer told supervisors Wednesday that staff would "probably have to come back to you with a list at a future date, and say, 'OK you have a $1.3 million gap. What lever do we want to pull in order to balance the budget there?"

Already, supervisors expressed hesitancy in funding new requests from nonprofits because of tight budget concerns. Dress for Success, a nonprofit that helps women stock a professional wardrobe, requested $22,060. River Action asked for $10,000 for staff resources to complete a Community Rating System application, a program that can lower residents' flood insurance rates.

The Scott County Housing Council, an affordable housing advocacy agency, requested to become an authorized agency of Scott County, asking for a $50,000 county contribution to a Housing Trust Fund for a loan and grant program, and $20,000 for its administrative budget.

"These are worthy causes, but we're facing a potential one-point-something million-dollar reduction in our budgets," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck. "I can safely say I'm not really interested in taking on the additional agencies, because we may be making cuts to something that we already are considering."

Scott County's estimated unassigned fund balance for fiscal 2024 is 15.5% of expenditures, and board policy recommends not dipping below 15%, leaving little room for using reserves to cover the unexpected drop in revenue, Farmer said.

In Bettendorf, tax revenue still will grow from last year because of increases in property values but will be about half of what the city expected when the original rollback was provided in October, said Jason Schadt, Bettendorf's finance director.