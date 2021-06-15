Davenport, Scott County could lose millions in state property tax payments under new law

The city of Davenport and Scott County stand to lose millions in annual property tax payments as the state phases out its property tax backfill beginning next year.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to sign into law Wednesday legislation that will gradually reduce annual "backfill" payments from the state meant to replace revenue lost by cities, counties and schools when the state cut commercial and industrial property taxes in 2013.
Davenport city officials earlier this year warned elimination of the backfill for municipalities could be "devastating."
But, "(s)o long as taxable valuations continue to grow, expenditures remain on target, and other revenue sources remain stable or continue to moderately grow, this backfill phase-out should not require any large-scale budget reductions," or increase in the city's property tax rate, Assistant City Administrator Mallory Merritt said.
If not, city officials may be forced to cut city department budgets to preserve public safety personnel, including police and fire, which are supported primarily through property taxes, Merritt said.
A gradual phase out of backfill payments, though, should provide Davenport "ample time to evaluate the current economic conditions, the needs of the city and continue to create budgetary flexibility as needed," Merritt said.
Iowa cities stand to lose a combined $52.4 million in revenue from the property tax backfill at a time when municipal budgets have been stretched thin in responding to the various needs and hardships poised by the COVID-19, and as many communities focus on the financial recovery during the pandemic.
Counties across the state stand to lose a combined $29.6 million, school districts $59.7 million and other local governmental taxing authorities $10.4 million, according to the Legislative Services Agency.
Since 2017, the Legislature has limited backfill payments to $152.1 million.
Cities and counties whose local tax base grew faster than the statewide average between 2014 and 2021 will have their backfill phased out over four years, while those that grew more slowly — including Davenport — will see their backfill phased out over seven years.
The city of Davenport received $3.1 million in property tax backfill payments for the current fiscal year. Under the recently passed legislation the city will seen an annual loss of about $393,000, Merritt said.
Scott County stands to lose about $1.5 million to $1.6 million in backfill payments, said county budget director David Farmer.
Statehouse Republicans have argued the backfill payments were never intended to be permanent, and that revenue lost will be more than made up by the $1.2 billion of federal stimulus dollars to local governments across Iowa through the American Rescue Plan.
Democrats, meanwhile, argue the legislation walks back on a bipartisan promise made by lawmakers in 2013 and will lead some cities to raise property taxes or cut services to make up for the lost revenue.
The gradual elimination of property tax replacement payments from the state, however, will not impact day-to-day services, Merritt and Farmer said.
Both the city of Davenport and Scott County have conservatively budgeted not to fully rely on the backfill payments, which state lawmakers have discussed eliminating for several years.
As such, Davenport will use the reduced property tax payments to fund one-time capital improvements, not for normal operating expenses like salaries and supplies, Merritt said.
Farmer said he was hopeful the county's property tax base "would grow at a level that would allow us to maintain the property tax rate and still balance the budget."
Scott County Administrator Mahesh Sharma, however, said he does not foresee county officials needing to raise property taxes, due to the county's cautious, conservative budgeting.
Instead, Scott County property taxes are poised to drop under the newly-passed legislation. The bill shifts funding for mental health services from county property taxes to the state.
It would phase out counties' mental health property tax levies over a two-year period and create a fund under the authority of the Iowa Department of Human Services to pay for services in the state's 14 mental health regions.
The change would mean additional funding for Scott County, as it would equalize disparate per-capital funding for mental health services across regions.
The state would replace Scott County's mental health levy of $30.78 per capita with per-capita appropriations of $37 starting July 1, $38 in fiscal year 2023 and eventually $42 by fiscal year 2025. Beginning in fiscal year 2026 and beyond, per-capita state mental health funding would increase by up to 1.5%.
That would mean a $3.4 million increase in funding from mental health services from the five county region of Scott, Cedar, Jackson, Muscatine and Clinton counties from fiscal year 2022 to 2025.
"They’re doing a property tax swap – less funding for general (county) services and increasing funding to mental health services," but less local control over mental health and disability services, Farmer said.
Democrats argue there's no guarantee the state will fund mental health services at adequate rates in the future, noting that years after creating the framework for a children’s mental health system, legislators haven’t funded it.
Others, including the Iowa State Association of Counties, warn previous and newly approved tax cuts will leave the system underfunded when state revenues fall, leaving counties without a way to raise the necessary funds.
"This would not be the system that I would be most advocating for," said County Supervisor Ken Beck, chairman of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities region board. "I think (it's best) having local control and having local influence in (funding and managing mental health services). We will continue to preach that, but we will still continue to move forward with the system we’re given and make sure those that do need the services get the services."