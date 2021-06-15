Davenport, Scott County could lose millions in state property tax payments under new law

Scott County stands to lose about $1.5 million to $1.6 million in backfill payments, said county budget director David Farmer.

Statehouse Republicans have argued the backfill payments were never intended to be permanent, and that revenue lost will be more than made up by the $1.2 billion of federal stimulus dollars to local governments across Iowa through the American Rescue Plan.

Democrats, meanwhile, argue the legislation walks back on a bipartisan promise made by lawmakers in 2013 and will lead some cities to raise property taxes or cut services to make up for the lost revenue.

The gradual elimination of property tax replacement payments from the state, however, will not impact day-to-day services, Merritt and Farmer said.

Both the city of Davenport and Scott County have conservatively budgeted not to fully rely on the backfill payments, which state lawmakers have discussed eliminating for several years.

As such, Davenport will use the reduced property tax payments to fund one-time capital improvements, not for normal operating expenses like salaries and supplies, Merritt said.