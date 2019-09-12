Davenport city administration is eyeing a competitive Iowa infrastructure grant focused on reducing air pollution as city leaders explore ways to finance the reconstruction of an unsafe road bridge on Elm Street that closed in spring of last year.
The program, called the Iowa Clean Air Attainment Program, is run by the Iowa Department of Transportation. It offers state assistance for infrastructure projects that could limit carbon emissions by reducing the number of vehicle miles traveled, cutting down on solo car trips or improving traffic flow.
Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said the environmentally focused grant is one of two run by the state’s transportation department that the city could use for the estimated $2.5 million project on Elm Street. She says the detours around that route are causing thousands of motorists to drive more than a mile out of the way. Replacing Elm Street Bridge would lead to fewer miles driven and less carbon emission, Gleason said.
The other grant the city is eyeing contains a maximum award of $1 million per city for replacing structurally unsound or obsolete public roadway bridges. That application has already been submitted.
Earlier this year, Davenport inherited ownership of the Elm Street and 13th Street bridges from Canadian Pacific Railway under a city council-approved decision. With ownership came $1 million from the international freighter company to pay for replacing a decaying bridge that officials in City Hall have long pointed a blaming finger at the railroad for.
Now the city is on the hook to figure out how to get the bridges done and take on future maintenance. The estimated cost for both is $6.3 million. Elm Street alone is expected to cost $2.5 million. City officials have placed higher priority on Elm Street because it frequently sees more traffic.
You have free articles remaining.
Elm Street Bridge was built in 1937. Over the years, its condition deteriorated, prompting the city to close it in May of 2018. The 13th Street Bridge was closed shortly after that.
Last month, the city issued a request for proposal asking engineering firms to draft a plan for removing the old Elm Street Bridge and building a new one. City officials are reviewing those proposals.
Meanwhile, grant applications for Iowa transportation infrastructure programs are due Oct. 1. For the environmentally focused one, about $4 million in funding is available to cover all projects across the state this year.
City Hall would have to approve sending the grant, which comes with a 20% match requirement from the city. Aldermen are likely to see that proposal in the coming weeks, Gleason said.
The environmentally focused grant also needs approval from the Bi-State Regional Commission to ensure it aligns with the region’s long-term transportation plan, said Gena McCullough, the organization’s transportation planning director. The group’s Transportation Policy Committee is scheduled to meet next on Sept. 24.