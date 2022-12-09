Davenport 'seriously considering' offering city EMS, mayor says

Davenport is considering a break from MEDIC ambulance service and going into the emergency-ambulance service business on its own.

Scott County supervisors have supported steps to bring MEDIC under the umbrella of the county as the nonprofit faces staffing struggles and low reimbursement rates.

While MEDIC supplies emergency coverage throughout the county, Davenport generates the bulk of its traffic. Making it a department of the county would ensure its sustainability into the future, unlock grant funding not available to a nonprofit, raise paramedic and EMT wages to be more competitive, and provide exemptions for sales tax on expensive ambulance purchases, county and MEDIC officials say.

But the move may have to be made without Davenport.

"We are strongly looking at doing it ourselves, because we want to provide the best service to our folks," Matson said. "The financial models and staffing levels for MEDIC are not favorable. It would be irresponsible if we didn't look at this."

The city already employs paramedics and EMTs, the mayor said.

"If they want to change it, we should look at: Can we provide it? We have infrastructure. We have paramedics. Our fire folks go to almost every call first and provide the triage, the support, the first aid, everything except the transport," Matson said.

According to the city's website, the fire department responds to more than 10,000 EMS calls annually, employs a medical director, and equips fire engines with defibrillators and other medical equipment.

In Rock Island County, there is no county-wide EMS service. Each city has its own services and provides mutual aid when other cities' ambulances aren't enough.

Linda Fredericksen, the director of MEDIC, said she believes a single county-wide service would be more efficient than a fractured system.

"I think there is the base cost of offering service," Fredericksen said. "We can take advantage of economies of scale that we can staff for different volumes."

She said it's easier within a single department to plan for large events, such as the Mississippi Valley Fair or the Quad-City Times Bix 7, and dispatch several ambulances to emergencies with multiple people injured while still having some available to transfer patients to other hospitals.

"We’ve been looking toward a county model, because there are funding options that aren’t available to nonprofits," Fredericksen said. "I don’t think our quality of service is a concern. I believe we have the ability to seamlessly get out there to cover 450 square miles of the county."

In the coming weeks, the county board will vote on hiring a business consultant to prepare a report for how the county would integrate MEDIC as a county department, Scott County Chair Ken Beck said. The consultant would prepare a report, and supervisors would cast a final vote on it, which Beck said he expects to receive backing from other supervisors.

Beck said the county is hoping to bring MEDIC under its wing during fiscal 2024, which could be as soon as July 1, 2023. A more likely start date, Beck said, is Jan. 1, 2024.

Local governments initially sought to form a 28e agreement, where each local government would chip in under a multi-government agreement, but Beck said the state shot that option down.

Now, Beck said, the county is preparing application criteria for a county director position.

A state law passed in 2021 would allow local governments to declare EMS an "essential service" and hold a referendum for voters to decide whether to levy a tax to fund EMS services.

Counties and cities are required to provide law enforcement and fire services, but there's no such state requirement for EMS.

In presentations to city councils in Scott County, Beck said the county hadn't yet decided whether it would seek an additional tax to fund the ambulance service.

In 2022, voters in eight Iowa counties voted on whether to make EMS an essential service and levy a tax to fund it. The measures passed in five of the eight counties — Jones, Kossuth, Pocahontas, Osceola, and Winnebago counties.