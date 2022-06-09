Davenport shortens hours to legally shoot off consumer fireworks on Fourth weekend

Davenport residents who want to set off consumer-grade fireworks will have fewer hours to do so legally on the Fourth of July weekend.

Davenport aldermen rubber stamped shortening the window to shoot off fireworks within city limits over the Independence Day weekend in an effort to reduce fireworks usage.

Currently, Davenport allows consumer fireworks to be set off from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4. With the council's action, that window shrinks to 5-10 p.m. on those two days.

Ward 6 Alderman Ben Jobgen, says he hopes shaving off four hours from the allowable time to set off fireworks will discourage people from setting off loud fireworks early in the day or late into the evening and disturbing neighbors.

On the final vote, it passed 7-3, with At-Large Alderman Kyle Gripp, Ward 8 Alderman Judith Lee, and Ward 7 Alderman Derek Cornette voting against shortening the hours.

Gripp has said he thinks changing the hours won't deter people from discharging fireworks in the weeks before and and after, and could cause confusion for people trying to act within the bounds of the law.

To the east, Bettendorf allows fireworks to be discharged from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

In other business

Davenport aldermen unanimously voted down a request from Menards to rezone a grassy area southwest of its North Brady Street location to allow for outdoor self-storage units. The decision is in line with the Davenport Plan and Zone Commission and staff recommendation, which said the new designation would require a change from a residential to an industrial classification, which doesn't match the surrounding properties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.