Davenport Skybridge reopens after repairs

Davenport reopened its Skybridge this week after making close to $400,000 in repairs.

The city-owned bridge crosses River Drive, offers views of the city and Mississippi River, and is a key component in plans for a new multi-million-dollar riverfront amenity.

The bridge has been closed to the public since Aug. 24 while the city made repairs to the north tower.

In the 17 years since the bridge's completion, runoff water from storms has caused a rusting problem on the Skybridge's north tower that needed to be fixed, said Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt.

The city removed the second floor walkway connector between the Skybridge and Redstone parking ramp, which Merritt said was sloped in a way that directed water toward the access points of the Skybridge and caused rust.

“Taking out the walkway served dual purposes," Merritt said. "Over time, issues developed because of water and rust. But it also was a conductor of where the water was going so taking it out helped eliminated the problem as well.”

According to the city, the closure was needed because the north tower closed off a second exit point.

Pedestrians can still access the Skybridge from the ground floor and third floor of the Redstone ramp.

Earlier this year, the city council allocated $393,000 to complete the project.

Last week, the city announced it received a $9.6 million state grant to transform a piece of riverfront near the Skybridge into a regional destination park to be called Main Street Landing.

Part of that grant will go to updated LED lighting and technology on the Skybridge. And the city plans another, smaller pedestrian bridge to cross the rail road tracks as the city braces for more freight traffic in the coming years.