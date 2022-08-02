Davenport strikes deal with Canadian Pacific for up to $10M

Davenport could come away with as much as $10 million from Canadian Pacific as the rail company seeks to merge with Kansas City Southern, a move that's expected to triple train traffic downtown.

Davenport aldermen will vote on the agreement next week.

It includes $8 million for infrastructure upgrades to combat noise and safety concerns, such as pedestrian access to the riverfront and creating a "quiet zone" from Marquette Street to Mound Street. An added $2 million would go toward a bridge near a waste water treatment plant near Credit Island for pedestrian and vehicle traffic to travel over the railway and avoid being stopped by trains.

Canadian Pacific and riverfront cities have been in negotiations for months as the rail company undergoes an approval process by the Surface Transportation Board to merge with Kansas City Southern. The merger would create the first single-company rail line connecting the U.S., Mexico, and Canada and is valued at roughly $31 billion.

Trains making the continental journey under the new route would have to pass through Iowa Mississippi River towns, including the Iowa Quad-Cities.

That is expected to triple the number of trains. Davenport leaders have expressed fear that the increased volume would impact access to its Water Pollution Control Plant and the riverfront, as well as be noisy for downtown visitors and residents. Cities, including Davenport, have been negotiating directly with Canadian Pacific for help in upgrading infrastructure.

The bulk of the money — the $8 million at Davenport's discretion — will be used for "a quiet zone, pedestrian access to riverfront amenities and grant matches," Davenport Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott wrote in an email.

"Staff will create a recommendation based on engineering feasibility and access needs," Ott wrote. "There is not a time limit on these funds."

The deal would also put $2 million toward an overpass near the Water Pollution Control Plant at S. Concord Street and W. River Drive to avoid long delays near Canadian Pacific's switch yard. But the project-specific money hinges on whether the city can secure additional grant funding.

"City facilities, residents and businesses are often blocked by trains when visiting this area due to the proximity of the switching/storage yard," Ott wrote in an email. "With the increase in train traffic, this will become more prevalent. An overpass will increase efficiency for traffic and provide access to emergency response vehicles if needed."

Staff haven't identified specific grants to apply for, Ott said, and the the choice will depend on availability and timing of applications.

Signing the agreement prevents the city from opposing the merger in front of the Surface Transportation Board or seeking other mitigation measures. But in a council memo, City Attorney Tom Warner wrote that Canadian Pacific's "investment is substantially more than what the Surface Transportation Board would require."

"The City and CP have developed a good working relationship over the past several years and that is borne out by this agreement and CP's commitment to investing in our community and being willing to proactively address some potential concerns that may arise from their pending acquisition," the memo reads.

Bettendorf reached a $3 million agreement with Canadian Pacific earlier this summer. The city expects to use roughly half of it to create "quiet zones" from 12th Street through 35th Street, which could include installing four flashing lights and gates at most railroad crossings or installing medians to prevent vehicles from going around the gates. With those added safety measures, trains wouldn't have to blow their horns.

The merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, if approved, isn't expected to be fully completed until 2027, when train traffic would be fully ramped up.

Davenport is moving slowly forward with a plan for a $6 million riverfront "regional destination play area" to attract more visitors and add a quality-of-life amenity to downtown Davenport. Some aldermen have expressed hesitancy with moving forward with the COVID-19-relief dollars-funded project while negotiations with the railroad were pending.

Canadian Pacific casts the merger as an economic boost to the area, including creating about 100 jobs in the Quad-Cities. Rail company officials also claim the merger will lead to reducing 1.5 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions within five years because of improved efficiency.