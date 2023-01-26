 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport taking applications for Citizens Academy

082522-qc-nws-Davenportcityhall-057

Crews work to construct scaffolding around the clock tower at Davenport City Hall as work continues with tuckpointing and repairs to the exterior of the City Hall Thursday. The 127 year old Ohio Berea sandstone building designed by Davenport architect John W. Ross in the Richardson Romanesque style and built by Morrison Bros. Construction with a cost of about $90,000.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Davenport is accepting applications for this spring's cohort of DavenportU, the city's 10-week academy for residents looking to learn more about city operations. 

"DavenportU Citizens Academy is a great program for residents who are interested in how their local government operates. It's a fantastic way to learn about the budget, public safety, and how our city departments provide support to the community," Mayor Mike Matson said in a news release.

The Monday sessions begin March 27, with an introduction to city government and finish with graduation at the May 24 city council meeting. Each Monday, participants learn the basics of city government as well as community development processes, community policing, and budget planning, according to a news release. 

Applications for the DavenportU 2023 Spring Cohort will be accepted online at davenportiowa.com/citizensacademy through February 24, 2023.

