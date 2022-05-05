Davenport taking step toward new destination riverfront park. Could a train merger derail it?

Davenport is taking a tentative step forward with a plan for a riverfront "Destination Play Area," using $6 million in federal COVID-19 dollars.

The proposed park project, heralded by several on Davenport City Council as a quality of life amenity that would attract people and private businesses to Davenport, still leaves some questions to be answered due to a pending railway merger that could triple train traffic cutting through the area.

"I still have some reluctance about spending a lot of money to create an area that's going to have some potential access issues," said Ward 6 Alderman Ben Jobgen.

Aldermen are expected to vote next week to give city staff the go-ahead to enter into negotiations with Colorado-based architecture and engineering firm Sasaki on the scope of the project and anticipated budget. The council would then vote on whether to award a contract for Sasaki to complete a design.

Davenport asked for architecture and engineering firms to submit a proposal to complete a park design. City staff said 12 firms submitted proposals, and five were interviewed by a selection committee comprised of city staff and stakeholders. Following a second interview, the list was narrowed to three firms, with the committee recommending Sasaki.

At-large Alderman Kyle Gripp, one of two council members on the selection committee, said members were impressed with Sasaki's portfolio, which included designing other riverfront parks, such as 32-acre Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, which is designed to withstand floodwaters from the Ohio River.

"Upfront, we told all of the candidates, whatever you build here has to be impressive," Gripp said. "OK. We cannot put something here that doesn't have a 'Wow' factor. It has to be flood resilient. It has to be unique to Davenport. It has to be for multi-generational use. This is not simply a children's park. It's multi-generational, and then we couldn't get into the budget. But, we were very clear that (when) you see the budget, that's the budget."

Council members Derek Cornette and Judith Lee raised the question of the effect of added rail traffic in the downtown on the feasibility of the project. Canadian Pacific and Kansas Southern railways closed on a $31 billion merger in December, setting in motion what could become the first single-line rail company network linking the United States, Mexico and Canada, pending federal review.

Canadian Pacific and cities along the Mississippi River are currently in negotiations over measures to address the impact of the pending merger, which could triple the amount of train traffic passing through the Iowa Quad-Cities.

"(N)ot only noise but also, if we have a problem with the park, can we get emergency management to that site in a hurry?" Lee asked.

Gripp, who has been supportive of the riverfront park in its years-long debate, said he understood questions of the impact of more train traffic near the riverfront, but that the plan was far from final. And, if new information comes from the negotiations with Canadian Pacific that would make the project impossible, the council can still "pull the string" on the project, Gripp said.

Should the council approve the current stage of the project, city staff and Sasaki would "negotiate the contract, and the railroad negotiations will come to a head at some point," Gripp said.

"It's beginning to look like they might come to a head roughly the same time and we'll be able to make a very informed decision of what the railroad is going to do and what we're going to do," he said. "I understand that concern. And we'll continue to keep that in mind as we move forward."

Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson said city staff has yet to identify specific elements to include in the park, but pointed to riverfront parks such as the one in Ohio, which connects trails, benches, terraces, play features and landscaping features along the riverfront. He cited Smothers Park in Owensboro, Kentucky, which features an expansive playground along a riverfront, and Maggie Daley Park in Chicago.

Third Ward Alderwoman Marion Meginnis said the new park would also be an amenity for people living in or near the downtown and is close to two of the lowest-income census tracts in Davenport.

"We're making something that's going to be extraordinary not just for not just for visitors, which will be great, but also for people who live in this area that ... will be close and accessible to them," Meginnis said.

"It is the single most valuable piece of land in our city," Gripp said. "It is our greatest asset and it needs to be brought up to that standard so we can continue to be competitive in retaining and attracting people in Davenport."

