Davenport to evaluate proposal to eliminate one-way traffic downtown

Davenport aldermen on Tuesday said a proposal to eliminate one-way traffic through part of downtown merits further study.

"It means more business, more pedestrians, lower speeds and safer streets," Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large said. "Two-way conversion is the next step in revitalizing our downtown, strengthening our neighborhood and making it a truly walkable, urban place and destination. ... The city of Davenport needs to start putting people before cars. ... Making their front sidewalks places where it's safe to walk and quiet enough to enjoy a coffee or a meal."

The mayor and aldermen directed city staff to conduct a technical evaluation, including analyzing traffic counts, intersections, traffic calming methods, signage and boundaries, as well as evaluating loading zones and soliciting community input.

Davenport's proposed six-year capital improvement plan includes $1.7 million budgeted in fiscal year 2024 to convert the traffic signals on 3rd and 4th streets to allow for two-way traffic from East River Drive to Marquette Street. The Downtown Davenport Partnership would contribute up to $700,000 toward the cost of the project.

The city's proposed annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 also includes $100,000 for engineering services as part of an overall $9.2 million project funded with a $7.3 million federal grant for the rehabilitation of 3rd and 4th streets from Telegraph Road to Harrison Street in 2024.

As part of the design process, the Downtown Davenport Partnership has requested the city incorporate DDP's proposed two-way street implementation as part of the planned reconstruction to save time and money.

Plans developed by the downtown partnership would make 3rd and 4th streets a single lane in each direction with a center turn lane and a bicycle lane and curbside parking on each side of the street.

The partnership and some city officials note downtown Davenport has changed considerably in recent decades, with the addition of roughly 1,400 apartment units over the past 20 years.

As such, they argue the three-lane streets move traffic at unsafe speeds through a downtown that's become increasingly residential and create dangerous intersections.

More than 2,000 residents now live downtown in 1,600 units, with another 350 apartment units in the works, Carter said.

The partnership represents more than 225 businesses and 422 properties downtown with a combined taxable value of $365 million.

Multiple independent traffic studies and master plans for downtown development have questioned or called for the outright removal of one-way traffic downtown dating back to 1986.

Benefits touted by the DDP of converting portions of downtown's most traveled one-way thoroughfares to two-way streets include:

Improved safety and quality of life for downtown residents, visitors and businesses. While the speed limit would remain the same, two-way streets would calm and slow existing traffic and promote a more pedestrian- and bike-friendly area where more people live and congregate

More people walking and biking through downtown would make restaurants and storefronts more visible and accessible to customers, providing more opportunity for small-business and reatil growth, particularly on the west side of downtown

A more visitor-friendly downtown that's more walkable and easier to navigate, with better access to key downtown amenities and hotels.

Use of 4th Street as a primary flood detour route connecting the west end to downtown and East Village during flooding. Doing so, though, requires two-way traffic for the detour to function properly and efficiently.

Carter and others on the Davenport City Council argued the historic conditions that led to one-way traffic in the 1950’s and 1970’s no longer align with current conditions.

"In 1954, downtown Davenport was the center of the universe," Carter said. "There were nine department stores downtown. Every bank in the city was here. If you wanted to spend money, shop or do anything you have to be here. So you can imagine the congestion that created."

Traffic counts have since dropped significantly over the decades, as retail, manufacturing and other development shifted north to the city's fringes.

"The one-way streets were meant to move people quickly through the downtown and out ... either to the east or to the industrial area to the west downriver," Alderwoman Judith Lee, Ward 8, said. "And Davenport has changed. We're trying to make it a more livable downtown again. People are moving in. Businesses are coming in. They survived the floods and they see a reason to be there. But they are challenged by the one-way streets."

Gripp noted grocery and drug store chains have turned down opportunities to build downtown, citing one-way traffic as being problematic for their business and its access.

Carter pointed to a traffic report by engineering, planning, and consulting firm Sam Schwartz, which suggests traffic counts through downtown are well below traffic engineering industry standards to achieve efficient travel times.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation's latest traffic counts from 2018, 3rd Street carries about 6,000 to 9,000 vehicles per day, with similar volumes of 8,000 to 11,000 cars per day on 4th Street and about 11,000 vehicles per day between Harrison and Brady streets. With two-way conversion, 3rd and 4th streets would still reach level B service, according to the engineering report.

"Level A being the highest humanly possible for what is considered to be efficient, safe travel," Carter said. "We can do this, if we want to do this."

In addition, DDP notes River Drive (U.S. Highway 67) functions as a bypass route for the downtown.

"If both streets exceed 15,000 vehicles per day with no reasonable bypass route, then the conversion may increase congestion," according to a DDP traffic study.

Traffic counts on 3rd and 4th streets through downtown have changed little over the past 15 years.

In addition, other cities in Iowa that have had one-ways for decades, like Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Muscatine, have successfully put two-way streets in their downtowns, supporters have noted.

Carter, though, stressed "there are no silver bullets" to creating a more vibrant and resurgent downtown, and road infrastructure is "one founding block."

"I want to be crystal clear that if we do this improvement, it will not be sunshine, rainbows and unicorns," Carter said. "It is one thing that we need to improve in downtown. ... It will fix some of our problems, but we still think it's worth the investment."

While a majority of Davenport aldermen seemed to agree, not all were convinced of the benefits of two-way traffic downtown.

Alderman Rick Dunn, Ward, 1, suggested the city look at different methods to slow traffic, such as narrowing the roadways to two lanes, while keeping one-way traffic downtown.

"If speed and safety is the concern here, then we should look at different alternatives to address that, not just changing one-ways to two-ways," Dunn said. "Because, quite honestly, we may make it work worse. And that's my concern, because now you're going to have two-way traffic turning. I don't know. I think we need to take a real hard look at what we do here and come back with different options."

Alderman Derek Cornette, Ward 7, said residents he's spoken with don't see the need for the investment downtown.

"They don't go downtown. They don't feel safe downtown and they just basically feel it's a waste of one million bucks that would be used somewhere else," Cornette said. "I think the people of Davenport should be asked what they want about this conversion. ... What goes on downtown doesn't affect them and they don't really care. So I think we should get a feeling of the city before we make a determination."

Alderman Ben Jobgen, Ward 6, as well said a majority of residents he's spoken to are opposed to two-way conversion. Jobgen, who said he was "ambivalent" about the proposal, echoed Dunn that the city look at other methods to slow traffic and increase pedestrian safety downtown.

Other aldermen urged the city look at extending two-street conversion farther west, past Marquette, to Division Street.

Gripp, while supportive, worried the increased scope and cost would lead aldermen to abandoned the project.

He, too, cautioned aldermen from letting parochial views derail a proposal he argues would increase safety and investment in a thriving, fast-growing neighborhood.

"Our downtown is safe … totally safe," Gripp said. "I don’t agree with the logic of asking people who don’t go downtown what the future of downtown should be."

Fellow at-large Alderman JJ Condon, who lives downtown, asked his colleagues to show "deference" to downtown residents and businesses who support the proposal.

"This is a neighborhood issue," Condon said, adding he's twice been hit by a vehicle while crossing Brady Street on 3rd Street.

"If you haven't been a pedestrian in the downtown area in the last five years, then you might not know what the average person who comes down here often knows: Two-ways is the right decision for the community," Condon said. "No one comes out of a restaurant on 3rd Street and says, 'Honey, it's a nice night. Would you like to take a walk?' It feels like you're walking on a cliff of a very dangerous fall, because the traffic is just whizzing by.

"We're trying to create a sense of place; something we can invest in and count on for years to come."

