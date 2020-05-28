Davenport to sell its public housing properties

"The initial exploration phase is expected to last several months and to include opportunities for public review and comment when additional information is gathered," Berger wrote.

Berger could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Alderman Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, said many cities around the country are selling off their public housing properties.

"Affordable housing is very important, but cities are not always the best at being landlords. It's not necessarily their expertise," Meginnis said. "Cities have expertise in a lot of things, but this is specialized.

"Whoever purchases these will have to follow the financial guidelines for who is allowed to rent them. We have some really great non-profit organizations that deal with affordable housing in the area. I would personally love to see a local company purchase, but we can't restrict it to local bids only. That would be my wish because they would best understand the local area."

Meginnis declined to confirm if there were any offers, but said the properties would likely be sold all together rather than separately.

"It's not just about housing," she said. "It's about helping the whole person."