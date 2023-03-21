Davenport intends to keep the status quo on taxes but will increase some fees as part of a multi-year plan.

The City Council is to vote Wednesday on a resolution to approve its $242 million budget that begins July 1 — an increase of 2.7% over last year's budget.

"Most importantly to all of you, it maintains our tax levy rate of $16.78 per thousand in taxable value as well as our current service levels," Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel told council members last week. "So, this is really a balanced, stable budget."

Davenport is among the first local governments in the area to move ahead with certifying its budget after Iowa lawmakers gave local governments an extra 30 days to approve their budgets. They did so after the legislature fixed an error in calculating property taxes that will leave taxpayers with lower bills but localities with millions less in revenue than they counted on. Scott County and Bettendorf are set to finalize their budgets in April.

Davenport plans to use $1.2 million in unallocated state backfill dollars to balance the budget as a one-time stopgap measure to avoid raising the tax levy and to be able to maintain services.

Fees to increase slightly

Fees for city services, including sewer, solid waste and clean water, will increase slightly as part of a plan of yearslong gradual rate increases to pay for capital improvements to the city’s sewer and water infrastructure.

The plan is to increase sewer fees by 5%. The average customer, billed four times a year, will see fees increase about $3.79 in fiscal 2024. For the average monthly resident, the increase would be $2.91.

In 2022, the City Council approved a plan to raise sewer rates by 5% each year for three years in order to schedule more predictable, gradual increases. The rates changed little from 2004 to 2010 and failed to keep pace with operating, maintenance and capital improvement requirements by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, leading to double-digit increases in subsequent years, officials said.

Other fees that will increase include the solid waste and clean water fees at 3% each and the HAZMAT fees by 5%.

“The market reacts much better to small, consistent growth, rather than we ask you for nothing and then in year seven we ask you for 30%,” Spiegel told council members.

Construction projects

The proposed budget also includes line items for a few high-profile projects, such as converting 3rd and 4th Streets to two-way traffic, flood mitigation and replacing city buses.

The bulk of the proposed $49.5 million capital budget is set aside for streets, sewers and bridges. The city plans to put $23.2 million into streets and bridges and $7.8 million into the sewer collection system.

Another $7.5 million will go toward fleet vehicles, including fire trucks, police and public works vehicles.

The city has set aside $1.3 million for converting the traffic signals to allow for two-way traffic between East River Drive and Marquette Street, with the Downtown Davenport Partnership contributing $700,000. That is being done in tandem with a separate $9.5 million project backed by a federal grant to resurface 3rd and 4th Streets between Telegraph Road and Harrison Street.

The federal grant funds about $7.26 million of the cost to resurface, and the city is responsible for $2.2 million.

City keeping status quo on staffing

The number of budgeted full-time equivalent staffers for fiscal 2024 will increase by about eight positions to 955 full-time equivalent employees.

That includes three new civilian positions within the police department, with funding applied from other vacancies, Budget Director Mallory Merritt said.

All the positions across service areas "are net neutral with revenue offsets in place to cover costs and do not create any long-term general fund obligations," Merritt said.

Davenport sees bond rating upgrade

Moody's announced earlier this month it had upgraded the city's credit rating from an AA3 to an AA2. This, city officials say, helps with better interest rates on bonding projects. Moody's gave the city a governance score of 1, which Spiegel said is rare.

"There have been a lot of really hard decisions that have gone into making this possible over the last decade," Spiegel said. "And equally important are the hard decisions that will be ahead of you to maintain these statuses. This is really important ... for our ability to continue delivering capital projects and the market to continue to believe that we are a really great investment."