Davenport wants your thoughts on plans to build a new west end community center

Davenport intends to build a new community center at Fairmount Library.

What should it look like?

The city has hired OPN Architects of Cedar Rapids to draw up preliminary design concepts and over the next few months will gather feedback from the public, city staff and stakeholders about the use, design and planned features of the facility.

OPN and city staff will kick off the public engagement process with an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at the Fairmount Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St.

"The community center is being built for the use of the residents and we want their input on the design of the facility," Courtney Jones, administrative services manager for the city, said in a news release.

Thursday's open house will include several "walk-shops" where residents will be asked to share their ideas on how the planned community center can best cater to the needs and desires of the community. Individuals are invited to come and go as they please during the two-hour open house, according to the release.

The estimated $2.2 million project was among those aldermen approved last summer as part of a more than $43 million spending plan for utilizing federal COVID-19 rescue funds received by the city.

"The project will invest $2.2 million dollars into the community, providing a new area for gatherings, meetings and opportunities," city Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson said in a statement.

The space could potentially include a game room, computer/tech space, pre-K play space, kitchen and gym space, city staff said at the time.

"There are few resources for youth in this area of Davenport, especially those that are free or low-cost," per city staff. "The library does not have spaces that allow kids to be loud or engage in activities beyond use of public computers, etc. The Fairmount Branch serves an area of Davenport that has many low-income families."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.