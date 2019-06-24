Members of a joint workgroup formed to evaluate rail crossings being installed by Canadian Pacific Railroad are recommending that the railroad instead consider plans drafted by city staff for River Heritage Park and Modern Woodmen Park.
The working concept for the ballpark would make Gaines Street a pedestrian-only crossing and convert Warren Street into the main vehicular crossing. For River Heritage Park, the railroad’s hired engineering firm drew up plans that the group has fully rejected, and another design is being suggested.
Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said the railroad has also been made aware of the work group’s desire to have Canadian Pacific help pay for re-drafted plans that cast a vision for the riverfront. Gleason said those requests would be considered.
In late March, Canadian Pacific raised its railroad tracks along the riverfront — up to several feet in some places — leaving the street crossings impassable. The railroad is required to make those crossings passable again.
Alderman JJ Condon, at-large, said the railroad will likely to consider whatever the city suggests, but cautioned that Canadian Pacific has yet to officially commit to any of those ideas. He said the workgroup needs to keep moving forward with its offers to ensure they get what’s desired.
“They haven’t said they’d be willing to do anything,” Condon said of Canadian Pacific.
For Modern Woodmen Park, the railroad's actions have presented major access issues. Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, called the traffic situation there a "dangerous mess," saying she hopes the design forwarded by staff is accepted.
The joint workgroup, made up of city council members and members of the Riverfront Improvement Commission, met Monday afternoon. They've been meeting regularly to look over the engineering plans offered by Canadian Pacific’s hired firm and provide feedback for city staff to bring back to the railroad.
Other factors under discussion include raising the elevation of the city’s riverfront bike path and getting rid of one of the railroad crossings in the city. Canadian Pacific officials have told the city that they do not want to add to the number of existing railroad crossings, saying federal regulatory guidelines suggest fewer vehicular crossings to reduce the risks of accidents.
Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said Monday the city should not give up any of its downtown crossings, but said another one somewhere else in the city could be acceptable if absolutely necessary.
Dee Bruemmer, a member of the Riverfront Improvement Commission, said the most important piece is that the city be “made whole” following what she’s described as major damage to the riverfront and the city’s long-term development plans for the area.