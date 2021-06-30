Davenport working on repairs to multiple broken sewer, water lines that caused sinkholes

Davenport city officials asked for patience from the public Wednesday as they work to repair broken sewer and water lines causing two large sinkholes that developed on E. Locust Street over the weekend.
City officials issued a statement stating four broken sewer laterals and two broken lead water service lines were recently discovered.
"Approximately one-third of the area of concern has been inspected," according to a city news release. "Flow from the two water service line breaks has made the investigation difficult and requiring other interventions to reduce the flow while staff inspect the sewer main."
City officials said they plan to repair the water and sewer lines discovered to date, investigate another third, make repairs, investigate the final third and make repairs as needed.
"The plan will facilitate efficient repair where limited space exists for equipment and flow interventions," according to tho new release.
City officials said they are working with affected property owners as broken sewer and lead water lines are discovered, and temporary potable water connections were being established. City officials, who did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment, did not say how many property owners are affected by the broken sewer and water lines or how many households or businesses have or will have water shut off to the property.
"While a complex project to address, city staff is working as expeditiously as possible to make repairs and then restore the roadway," according to the release. "The traveling public will need to be patient. Detours are likely to be in place through early to mid-July."
The sinkhole was first reported Saturday morning, closing E. Locust between Lorton Avenue and Forest Road. Crews briefly re-opened a section of the road to one lane of travel in each direction before closing E. Locust Saturday evening between Woodland and Kenwood avenues as the sink hole "is creeping across the road," according to a city of Davenport Facebook post.
Motorists should follow marked detour routes along Eastern Avenue to Kimberly Road to Locust Street/Middle Rd.