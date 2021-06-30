Davenport working on repairs to multiple broken sewer, water lines that caused sinkholes

Davenport city officials asked for patience from the public Wednesday as they work to repair broken sewer and water lines causing two large sinkholes that developed on E. Locust Street over the weekend.

City officials issued a statement stating four broken sewer laterals and two broken lead water service lines were recently discovered.

"Approximately one-third of the area of concern has been inspected," according to a city news release. "Flow from the two water service line breaks has made the investigation difficult and requiring other interventions to reduce the flow while staff inspect the sewer main."

City officials said they plan to repair the water and sewer lines discovered to date, investigate another third, make repairs, investigate the final third and make repairs as needed.

"The plan will facilitate efficient repair where limited space exists for equipment and flow interventions," according to tho new release.