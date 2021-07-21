Davenport would spend millions in COVID-19 recovery funds on a downtown 'destination play area'

Gripp, too, framed the Main Street Landing project as a neighborhood park "for the 3,500 residents who now live in downtown Davenport," that provides an "equitable public amenity" that's "available to everyone regardless of their income."

"When I look at ARPA, the way I envision us leveraging these dollars is to build really strong, resilient neighborhoods," Gripp said. "You want to talk about government investment spurring private investment to secure our central city and our heritage neighborhoods, this is the way to get it done. This is the recipe. ... These are some of the poorest census tracts in the Quad-Cities. And we're investing in them."

Alderman Ray Ambrose, Ward 4, called the Main Street Landing project a "pipe dream" spurred by "reckless" spending in Washington, D.C.

Alderman Matt Dohrmann, Ward 5, argued such an investment would create "an economic driver" and showpiece attracting more visitors, business, investment and jobs to the riverfront and downtown. One he argues will help the Quad-Cities tourism industry and downtown small businesses recover from "the horrible losses they saw in the past year from COVID.

The city council will vote next week on final approval of the spending plan.

In other business

Aldermen approved a resolution of support for an application by the Quad Cities Chamber to the U.S. Small Business Administration for the Community Navigator Pilot Program. The focus of this program is to provide targeted outreach to specific sectors of the entrepreneurial community such as underserved, minority-owned, and industries significantly impacted by COVID-19.

