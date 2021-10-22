Davenport's 4th Ward race is unopposed, but a Hilltop business owner wants to be a write-in candidate

Of the 62 calls for service, three calls were to a domestic disturbance or domestic violence. Another 11 were reports of a disturbance or nuisance; two were reports of weapons and firearms; three were reports of an assault; one was to investigate an overdose death; and one was to respond to a report of indecency or lewdness.

Police were called to the bar at 10:53 p.m. June 12, 2020, to respond to a report of three individuals having sex on the sidewalk outside the bar on Pine Street. Police and medics were called to Hawkeye Tap on Jan. 7 for an apparent drug overdose. According to a police report, EMS was called to the bar at 10:53 p.m. to respond to a patron having difficulty breathing and passing out. He was taken by ambulance to Genesis East, where he was later pronounced dead.

A friend told either medics or hospital staff the 35-year-old had used cocaine, according to the police report.

Ortiz argues he has been a good neighbor and responsible business owner, and that many of the calls for service are related to loud music, fights and other disturbances that occur in front of his property that are associated with the neighboring gas station and nearby apartments, for which he has no control. Ortiz said he has not managed the gas station and convenience for more than a year and a half, since taking over the bar.