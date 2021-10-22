Davenport's 4th Ward race is unopposed, but a Hilltop business owner wants to be a write-in candidate

A candidate running for Davenport's 4th Ward says he is focused on efforts to reduce crime, improve streets and improve the quality of customer service provided by the city.
Robert A. Ortiz Jr., too, has touted a track record of taking blighted buildings and abandoned properties and turning them into successful businesses.
He received the endorsement of the Quad City Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, which represents more than 33,000 union workers and their families.
Neighbors, though, have recently complained about loud noise, fights and lewd activity tied to his business, the Hawkeye Tap Sports Bar & Grill, 4646 Cheyenne Ave., and the neighboring GD Express convenience store and gas station, 4607 North Pine St., which Ortiz formerly managed. He said he is no longer associated with that business.
Business partner Jasveer Saini, who owns GD Express and other convenience stores and gas stations in Davenport, purchased the Hawkeye Tap at the end of January 2020, according to Scott County property records. Ortiz, though, holds the liquor license for the Hawkeye Tap and manages the bar, according to state records. Ortiz refers to himself as the owner.
Davenport police were called to respond to the bar or surrounding vicinity a total of 62 times from Jan. 30, 2020 — when the business was purchased — to Oct. 5, 2021, according to a review of police calls for service as part of a public records request. Under the prior owner, there were 57 calls for service to the business from Jan. 1, 2018 to Jan. 29, 2020, according to police records.
Of the 62 calls for service, three calls were to a domestic disturbance or domestic violence. Another 11 were reports of a disturbance or nuisance; two were reports of weapons and firearms; three were reports of an assault; one was to investigate an overdose death; and one was to respond to a report of indecency or lewdness.
Police were called to the bar at 10:53 p.m. June 12, 2020, to respond to a report of three individuals having sex on the sidewalk outside the bar on Pine Street. Police and medics were called to Hawkeye Tap on Jan. 7 for an apparent drug overdose. According to a police report, EMS was called to the bar at 10:53 p.m. to respond to a patron having difficulty breathing and passing out. He was taken by ambulance to Genesis East, where he was later pronounced dead.
A friend told either medics or hospital staff the 35-year-old had used cocaine, according to the police report.
Ortiz argues he has been a good neighbor and responsible business owner, and that many of the calls for service are related to loud music, fights and other disturbances that occur in front of his property that are associated with the neighboring gas station and nearby apartments, for which he has no control. Ortiz said he has not managed the gas station and convenience for more than a year and a half, since taking over the bar.
Ortiz contends that of the 62 calls for service, only 13 were directly tied to the Hawkeye Tap and resulted in a police report being written. Of those, two were in reference to a police investigation into a fatal crash, where the victim had visited the bar earlier that day prior to the crash. Two reports were for fights on bar property; and two were for patrons who had a medical emergency. The other reports, Ortiz said, were for minor disturbances or offenses, which aligns with a Times review of police records.
"I will continue to work hard and address the issues with the neighbors," including noise from the bar, Ortiz said. "Any activity that isn’t positive for the neighborhood, I will address. ... We care about the neighborhood."
Ortiz, who previously ran unsuccessful campaigns for an at-large seat on the council in 2009 and for the 4th Ward seat in 2013, is unopposed on the ballot. However, Hilltop small-business owner Kelly Wallace has announced she is mounting a write-in campaign to challenge Ortiz after incumbent Ray Ambrose chose not to run for another term after holding the position since 1998.
"When (Ambrose) decided not to run at the last minute, it was too late to garner signatures and be on the ballot so I decided to run as a write-in candidate," said Wallace, who operates The Estate Sale Shop in the former McKay's Music building at 1326 Brady St.
She also serves as member of the Hilltop Campus Village board of directors and the Hilltop Business Association.
Wallace, in her announcing her write-in bid, said she is running to "offer support and direction in continuing the positive growth" for the area and to be a "conduit" for residents "to the resources and opportunities the city and supporting programs have, and then help navigate the process to a successful outcome."
If elected, Ortiz — who serves on the Davenport Parks and Recreation Advisory Board — said he would focus on furthering the development of affordable housing options in Davenport; adding more police officers; and investing in parks, outdoor recreation and street improvements.
"My issues are reducing crime, improving streets and to improve the customer service provided to the residents of Davenport," he said. "And to make sure the people of Davenport have a safe place to live and raise a family. And, that we (as a city) are using whatever tools and resources we have to help existing businesses," in addition to attracting new, quality paying jobs to Davenport.
Recognizing he has his detractors, Ortiz vowed to be "straightforward" and work hard to "do what’s best for the city of Davenport and the 4th ward," if elected.