Davenport's 53rd Street to fully reopen this weekend

All lanes of traffic on Davenport's 53rd Street will re-open, beginning this weekend.

By the end of the day Friday, Nov. 18, E. 53rd Street at Jersey Ridge Road, between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle, will be completed and open, city officials said.

The reopening signals that Davenport is near completion of the reconstruction of one of its busiest thoroughfares.

"Construction can be inconvenient, but when these projects are fully complete, motorists will appreciate a smoother ride on nearly 18 lane miles of road, sidewalk, recreational trail, and subsurface utility improvements for years to come,” said Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason in a news release.

People driving to businesses near the construction, including Costco, Raising Canes, and Portillo's, among many others, often faced delays during busy times, especially Saturdays, and the City of Davenport encouraged customers to visit during off-times to avoid the traffic or to reroute along Veteran's Memorial Parkway or Kimberly Road.

At a city council meeting this week, Ald. Ben Jobgen, 6th Ward, thanked Public Works staff for sitting down and meeting with 53rd Street businesses to hear their concerns throughout construction.

The $16.2 million 53rd Street reconstruction project is a four-year, two-phase, multi-segment project that reconstructed the roadway between Brady Street and Eastern Avenue in 2020 and 2021, and completed three of five segments in 2022.

Still, drivers may see single daytime lane reductions in the eastbound curb lane for work on a recreational trail along the south side of the road between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle.

The final two segments of the second phase of the project will be completed in 2023. Those include reconstructing the roadway from Eastern Avenue to Jersey Ridge Road, then from Jersey Ridge to Lorton Avenue.

"Once complete in 2023, East 53rd Street will have been fully reconstructed, widened in spots, added recreational trail, and received utility and storm-water improvements from Brady Street to Elmore Circle," said Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt.

Division Street also to reopen

Another street that has long been under construction, Division Street, will reopen to two lanes of traffic by the end of the day Friday and fully reopen by the end of the day Nov. 23.

The Division Street improvements, which cost $3.4 million and was split between two phases over the course of two years, reconstructed between 5th and 9th Streets in 2020 and between 12th and Locust Streets in 2022.