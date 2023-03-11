Davenport's credit rating has shifted upward for the first time in decades.

Moody's upgraded the city to Aa2, up one rung from Aa3 "because the city has strong financial operations that have resulted in readily improved available fund balance and cash," according to the Moody's report.

The Aa2 rating is the third highest for a local government. It is the first time the city's credit rating has changed since at least 2000, according to city officials.

Typically, higher credit ratings result in lower borrowing costs, said Davenport Finance Director Mallory Merritt, which means more dollars can go directly to projects like road repair.

"The rating increase demonstrates that the city’s bonds are judged to be of high quality and remain a very low credit risk for investors," Merritt wrote in an email. "Positive credit ratings generally result in lower borrowing costs and increase Davenport’s ability to save money on financing, resulting in more available funds to spend directly on capital projects like street improvements."

The city plans to issue an estimated $35 million this year in general obligation bonds. Post-issuance, the city will have around $237 million of outstanding general obligation debt, according to Moody's report.

The report also said the city has ample revenue-raising flexibility, including an unlimited ability to levy for retirement benefits and large restricted reserves for essential purposes, such as the road repair capital projects and debt service.

Moody's report noted Davenport benefits from its status as a principal city and employment hub in the Quad-Cities. Regional economic growth has lagged the nation's in the last five years, but "the city's local economy is likely to remain strong because of its mix of commercial and industrial industries, stable population and steady tax base growth."

"Resident wealth and income ratios are a little below rated peers, in part because of a large student population," the report continued. "Leverage and fixed-costs ratios are moderate and manageable."

Merritt said the city's general fund balance remains at the maximum policy level of 25% with unrestricted cash increases of 28.4% over the previous year.

"There are no funds with insufficient revenues to cover operating costs," Merritt wrote.

Elected city officials had good things to say about the bond rating Wednesday night.

"That is an accomplishment that I can't express my thanks (enough) for the people who do the work," Mayor Mike Matson said.

"Thank you for continuing to lead us in a lean and a cautious manner fiscally to keep this city healthy, because I know, having served on the finance committee for a little bit, how difficult this is," 3rd Ward Ald. Marion Meginnis said. "It's a huge accomplishment and one not to be taken lightly."