Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village board is searching for a new executive director.

It is the second time in as many years the nonprofit dedicated to maintaining and improving the Hilltop area of central Davenport has embarked on a search for a leader.

Scott Tunnicliff, the organization’s first executive director, retired in June 2021.

The board then selected Molly Otting Carlson, a former Visit Quad-Cities vice president.

Cheryl Riley-Hayles, the interim executive director, wrote in an email that Carlson resigned her position in 2022 for personal reasons. She made the decision to provide full-time care for her aging parents, Riley-Hayles said.

According to a job description, the executive director reports to the board of directors, and “works to create and execute strategic plans as devised and approved by the HCV Board of Directors.”

The executive director also serves as a liaison to partners, such as the Davenport City Council, mayor and city departments, while maintaining requirements set by the National Main Street Center as well as working with state organization Main Street Iowa.

Duties include composing reports, grants, overseeing daily administration, marketing and preparing the annual budget, according to the job description.

In 2022, national revitalization nonprofit Main Street America met with and advised the Hilltop Campus Village on strategic planning and rebranding.

Interested applicants may apply by sending resumes with cover letters to cheryl@hilltopcampusvillage.org before March 3. Learn more by visiting hilltopcampusvillage.org