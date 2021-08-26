Davenport's longest-serving alderman to retire after being stripped of committee assignment

Davenport's longest-serving alderman will call it quits at the end of this year, months after being stripped of his committee assignments over controversial remarks made in April comparing "the progressive Democrat party" to communists and Nazis.
Alderman Ray Ambrose, 69, who has represented Davenport's 4th ward since 1996, will not seek a 13th consecutive term.
"Twenty-five years I've had the great honor of serving the good people of Davenport's 4th ward," Ambrose said. "My beautiful wife and son have made great sacrifices to allow me to serve. I'm almost 70 years old."
Thursday was the deadline for candidates running for Davenport mayor and city council this fall to submit nomination papers to appear on the ballot in the city's Oct. 5 primary election. The general election is Nov. 2.
Ambrose did not file nomination papers by the Thursday deadline.
His decision comes after Davenport Mayor Mike Matson stripped him of his assignment as chairman of the Davenport City Council's public safety committee following his April remarks. The committee reviews and sets public safety-related council agenda items.
Ambrose — in response to council's passage of a benign resolution supporting strategies and programs to lower greenhouse gas emissions, reduce the impact of city operations on the environment and improve air and water quality — characterized the resolution as a movement by "progressive Democrats" that he likened to communism.
"I think the Communist Party of America now is the progressive Democrat Party," Ambrose said.
The resolution was backed by the Progressive Action for the Common Good, the Diocese of Davenport, the Davenport branch of the NAACP, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, Congregation of the Humility of Mary, Nahant Marsh Education Center and Edwards United Church of Christ.
Ambrose also referenced Margaret Sanger, a feminist icon and reproductive-rights pioneer whose legacy also includes supporting eugenics, a discredited belief in improving the human race through selective breeding, often targeted at poor people, those with disabilities, immigrants and people of color. Ambrose called Sanger a "matriarch of the modern-day progressive party and the Democrats," who "advocated, like the Nazis, social cleansing."
Sanger, a public health nurse who opened the first birth control clinic in the United States in Brooklyn in 1916, had her name removed from Planned Parenthood of Greater New York's Manhattan Health Center last year. While recognizing Sanger's mostly well-intention work in trying to make birth control accessible for poor and immigrant communities, Planned Parenthood has condemned some of her beliefs.
Ambrose, too, referenced Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that affirmed a woman’s right to an abortion, "with the support of seven progressive Supreme Court judges." Five of the seven justices in the majority were Republican appointees.
Asked why he brought up abortion and Margaret Sanger during the council meeting, and how that connected to the climate-change resolution or matters before city council, Ambrose responded, "because they're progressive ideas," the same as tackling climate change.
"I'm not a big believer of man-made climate change," Ambrose said.
His remarks drew an immediate and harsh rebuke from Matson, who called the comments "inappropriate, divisive, disgusting."
Matson and other aldermen said Ambrose's remarks violated the council's rules for decorum at meetings, which call on attendees to refrain from personal attacks.
Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, Ward 2, has previously accused Ambrose of having racist and bigoted views.
"He has said other things that I have called him into my office about and given him chances to fix what he said publicly because it's not OK with me," Matson said of his decision to remove and replace Ambrose as committee chairman with Alderman Ben Jobgen, Ward 6.
"I'm not OK with those comments," Matson said of Ambrose's remarks from April, noting "it's the mayor's prerogative" in making assignments to council committees.
Ambrose argues that Matson took his comments out of context and that he's being punished for trying to hold Matson accountable for what he sees as failed leadership to address rising crime.
Alderwoman Judith Lee, Ward 8, who brought forward the climate-change resolution, took offense to Ambrose comparing supporters of the resolution to Nazis and communists, and "felt it needed to be addressed so it doesn’t happen again.”
Lee said she did not request, but supported, Ambrose's committee removal
"This wasn’t a Democrat thing. It wasn’t a Republican thing," Lee said of the climate-change resolution. "It’s recognizing climate change and storm-water management."
Ambrose said his committee removal would "not affect the way I serve the 4th ward."