Mayor Mike Matson in his annual State of the City address Monday said the city has "things to look at, moving forward," following the partial collapse of a downtown Davenport apartment building.

But Matson did not specify what the city needs to look at and did not take questions after the address.

"We'll grow and do better, that's the focus," the mayor said in concluding said his speech.

Matson started and ended his speech by recognizing the victims, survivors and the first responders in the collapse of 324 Main St. but spent the bulk of his 45-minute speech highlighting other goings-on in the city, including the new Fire Station No. 3, Main Street Landing, and the launch last year of a violence-prevention strategy.

He asked for a moment of silence for the three men who died in the collapse, and said their names: Branden Colvin, Sr., Ryan Hitchcock, and Daniel Prien. He recognized the recovery from the severe injuries Quanishia "Peach" Berry sustained and the dozens of individuals and families displaced from their homes.

They mayor and other city officials have faced questions as to why residents weren't evacuated from 324 Main St. despite complaints of cracked walls and floors, an assessment from a structural engineer five days before the collapse, warning that large patches of brick appeared "ready to fall imminently," a non-emergency 911 call, alerting first responders to bulging of the west wall, and the fire department and city inspectors being on site the day before the collapse.

City officials have said they relied on structural engineering reports, including one from February that assured there was no need for an emergency evacuation and another five days before the collapse that did not raise alarms.

Although Matson has alluded to the city reviewing its inspection processes to assess other buildings, he hasn't shared anything specific.

One building near the site of the collapse was ordered to be shored and evacuated last week because of "areas of structural concern."

Other building owners downtown have preemptively started doing improvements to their buildings without nudges from the city, said Kyle Carter, the executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

"There's going to be a lot more scrutiny on the improvements of buildings, but we welcome that," Carter said.

Matson ended his speech by thanking the first responders from Davenport, surrounding Quad-Cities, and state and federal agencies.

"Firefighters running into that building as rescue teams with all their (gear) on, knowing that that building could fall, knowing that pieces of concrete can come down at any moment, only caring to try and find people and save their lives; Surgeons, medical folks, nurses, going into that building to save lives and execute trauma surgery," Matson said. "When a call is needed, people respond. I can't thank — and I have no words other than thank you," Matson added.

Matson has been at the forefront of the city's communications, appearing at each news conference since the building failure on May 28.

"So many people involved with the sole purpose of caring to help," Matson said during his speech Monday at the Rhythm City Casino. "Do we have things to look at moving forward? Of course we do. Of course we do. But that Sunday evening, into Monday, and the respective days afterward, that's what partnerships and people around this community do is they care."

Also on Monday, the physical demolition of the building began in earnest. Excavators pulled down portions of the west wall to the south of the collapse zone. The city announced the additional dismantling activity on Sunday evening. Dismantling and clearing the debris is expected to take several weeks, Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott wrote in an email to news organizations.

Matson praised accomplishments from the city in the past year during the bulk of his address.

He called the state of the city's finances "strong," citing a balanced budget and the city receiving a bond rating upgrade earlier this year.

Matson also highlighted city spending on fixing streets, sewer, and other infrastructure, including work continuing on 53rd Street, and a recently announced $7.7 million grant going toward the city's plan for an overpass at S. Concord St. to bypass train traffic near the Water Pollution Control Plant and compost facility.

He also applauded efforts from city staff and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the 2023 floods, saying that the city learned lessons from 2019 when HESCO barriers broke and flooded much of the lower downtown, causing upwards of an estimated $30 million in damage, closing some businesses for good. The Corps issued recommendations for the city's flood response in 2023.

"Sometimes we have to go through tough times and have things happen so that we learn, that we grow, and we fix what we were doing," Matson said. "And this is a great example. In 2019, understand people were not happy with us, so we engaged our friends from the Corps."

The city is also implementing its flood plan, which passed council in 2021, Matson touted, which starts with underground infrastructure to prevent floodwaters from bubbling up from the storm sewers. Federal earmarks passed in December 2022 are funding a backflow-prevention project at the intersection of River Drive and Marquette Street to halt river water from backing up into the intersection up to major flood stage (18 feet).

The city also dedicated COVID-19 relief funds to a $4 million project that aims to keep E. River Drive accessible through intersections of 3rd and 4th streets up to a flood stage of 22 feet — about 3.5 feet higher than when it currently closes.

"I know people keep talking to me about a floodwall on the river," Matson said. "Ladies and gentlemen, the river goes under a flood wall, the river will go around a flood wall ... We have a flood plan that we're starting to implement."

More recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it awarded a $7.7 million grant to Davenport to build an overpass to top railroad tracks at South Concord Street to maintain access to the area's sewer plant and compost facility. The city is also using a portion of its settlement money with Canadian Pacific as the company sought to merge with Kansas City Southern, to pay for the overpass.

"This is zero city dollars, but we just got almost eight million dollars to do a huge need in our west end at South Concord Street. That's happening," Matson said.

Another project that leveraged grants and funds from other sources Matson highlighted is Main Street Landing, a riverfront park near the foot of the Skybridge that the city has described as an adventure play area with custom play structures, lighting displays, walking paths, and a pedestrian bridge. The controversial $19.5 million park is being paid for with ARPA funds, railroad funds, and a state tourism grant.

Matson also highlighted the city's Group Violence Intervention strategy, which communicates directly to individuals who were witness to or adjacently involved in gun violence "to keep people safe, alive, and out of prison."

He also highlighted the city-supported Coordinated Assessment Program, which puts kids, teens, and families in touch with a person at a social services agency to assess their needs, including therapy, food, and secure housing. More than 700 referrals have been made since the program launched in 2021, Matson said.

"We're committed to public safety; a safe, stable community," he said.

Among other projects under construction or in the works in the city, the mayor hightlighted are:

Fairmount Community Center, a 4,500 square foot rentable community center with a half-court gym and outdoor spaces for community programming and events.

American Rescue Plan Act funds going toward improvements or replacements of play equipment at eight parks in Davenport

Construction beginning at a park at Brady and 5th Streets dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr.

Amazon hiring 1,000 workers. Matson said that, despite delays in the e-commerce giant opening in Davenport, "It's happening."

2023 starts the fifth round of the city's DREAM program, which offers funds for exterior home and business improvements in certain areas of the city. Davenport also recently launched DREAM-plus, which aims to aid developers in revamping vacant and abandoned houses for home-owners.

RAGBRAI and Bix will be the same weekend this year.