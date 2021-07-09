Davenport's strength is built on its relationships, mayor says

Davenport would not be in the position it is in now without the help of others, according to its mayor.

“The key to everything and the key to this region and the key to success is partnerships, teamwork and collaboration, Mayor Mike Matson said Friday during his state-of-the-city speech at Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Cooperation has helped Davenport weather the pandemic, and it will help it build a strong future, Matson said.

Matson highlighted a number of strong points and commitments for the city. They included the city’s financial health, the importance of attracting businesses, flood mitigation and the focus on public safety and infrastructure.

Accomplishing the city’s goals requires financial health, Matson said.

“A strong financial position has to be a part of that,” he said.

Having a balanced budget with at least a 25% fund balance continues to be a goal of the city government, Matson said.

That allows the city to get through a large-scale problem like the pandemic, and then begin to recover once it is over, Matson said.