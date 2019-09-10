{{featured_button_text}}

Candidates, political parties and the general public will hold parties Thursday night to watch the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates debate. Here's where to find parties:

Debate Watch Party & Pot Luck

Host: Scott County Democrats

Where: UFCW Hall, 2411 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport

When: Thursday, 6:30 - 9 p.m.

About: Bring a dish to share, if you wish.

Davenport #ForThePeople Debate Watch Party with Iowa LULAC Deputy State Director Jazmin Newton-Butt

Host: Kamala Harris campaign

Where: Team Kamala Davenport Office, 5345 Belle Ave. #1, Davenport

When: Thursday: 6:30 p.m.

Debate Watch Party

Where: Modern Woodman Park, 209 Gaines St., Davenport

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

About: Debate will be broadcast on the Jumbotron, as well as inside suites. 

Joe Biden Campaign Watch Party

Host: Joe Biden campaign

Where: 4908 N. Pine St., Davenport

When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

