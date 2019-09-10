Candidates, political parties and the general public will hold parties Thursday night to watch the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates debate. Here's where to find parties:
Debate Watch Party & Pot Luck
Host: Scott County Democrats
Where: UFCW Hall, 2411 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport
When: Thursday, 6:30 - 9 p.m.
About: Bring a dish to share, if you wish.
Davenport #ForThePeople Debate Watch Party with Iowa LULAC Deputy State Director Jazmin Newton-Butt
Host: Kamala Harris campaign
Where: Team Kamala Davenport Office, 5345 Belle Ave. #1, Davenport
When: Thursday: 6:30 p.m.
Debate Watch Party
Where: Modern Woodman Park, 209 Gaines St., Davenport
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
About: Debate will be broadcast on the Jumbotron, as well as inside suites.
Joe Biden Campaign Watch Party
Host: Joe Biden campaign
Where: 4908 N. Pine St., Davenport
When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.