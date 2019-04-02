CAMBRIDGE — There were three contested municipal races in Henry County on Tuesday: Geneseo aldermen in wards two and four, and an unexpired two-year term on the Woodhull village board. All candidates were independents.
Two people vied for election as the Geneseo Ward 2 alderman. Former alderman Douglas Crowe won with 152 votes to former mayor Nadine Palmgren's 113.
Palmgren, an attorney and former Geneseo mayor, ran on opposition to the city's recent debt, also saying she would work for a definitive strategic plan for the city.
Crow, who served two terms as alderman in the past, had said his top priority was rebuilding infrastructure. He said he had a plan for flood abatement that he'd run past the city engineer.
In Geneseo's fourth ward, Robert P. James and John Hinrichs vied for an open seat for alderman. James won with 91 votes to Hinrichs' 60.
A retired laborer, Hinrichs cited his degree in finance and work experience with construction, maintenance and the bidding process as proof he was up to the challenge of the position. He also mentioned restrained and conservative spending as opposed to higher taxes.
James did not turn in a candidate survey.
In Woodhull, newcomer Alice Barnett beat out incumbent Derek VerHeecke with 67 votes to VerHeecke's 49.