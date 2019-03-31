Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney said it was time to rise above the broken political system and focus on the future together.
Delaney, 55, the first 2020 contender to declare his candidacy, in September 2017, is also the first to open campaign offices in Iowa.
A small crowd turned out Sunday afternoon to attend the opening of Delaney's campaign office in Davenport, 2720 W. Locust St., his eighth office in the state, which are staffed with 20 employees.
"I believe there's a future available to the young people in this country that is fundamentally better than what we are giving them, where the air they breathe is clean, with an environment that is sustainable, where there is real economic opportunity," Delaney said.
"That's why I'm running for president. I want to be the person that brings this terribly divided nation back together."
Sunday's stop marks Delaney's 26th visit to the state since announcing his bid, and he has already been to all 99 counties in the state.
Delaney was elected to Congress representing Maryland's 6th District in 2013 but left office to focus on running for president.
"We can solve any problem, but we have a political system that's not working for you," Delaney said. "We need a president who doesn't wake up, like the current one does, and try to divide us every single day. (President Donald Trump) looks at the American people and says, 'where are the points of division, because I am going to exploit them.'"
If elected, Delaney said he will fight for universal healthcare, fix the nation's crumbling infrastructure, change the tax system to benefit the working class and address climate change.
"If we don't confront climate change right away, we run out of time," Delaney said. "We run out of time."
While in Congress, Delaney said he introduced the only bipartisan carbon tax bill in November.
"It's a proposal to reduce carbon emissions by 90 percent by putting a price on carbon. We'll take all that money and give it right back to the American people." Delaney said. "I can get that passed in my first year as president. How? By building a coalition of every single Democrat in Congress and of all the Republicans that live in coastal states."
Delaney's legislation would charge $15 for each ton of carbon emitted into the air and would increase the fee by $10 every year afterward.
"In my first 100 days, I'm going to advance five or six things — on climate, immigration, infrastructure, digital privacy, tax incentives to encourage jobs in communities that are left behind, fixing rural healthcare and extending the solvency of Social Security," Delaney said.
In a crowded field of presidential hopefuls, Delaney said he stands out because he is more moderate and centrist.
"I'm a bit of a compassionate capitalist, if you will," Delaney said. "I am the best person to beat Trump. I'm the best person to give this country what it really needs, which is a leader to bring us together, start solving problems by finding common ground and leading the American people in a positive, optimistic discussion about how we can rethink our future."
Delaney, a native of New Jersey, graduated from Columbia University and Georgetown Law School. He successfully built two companies that provide loans to small businesses and was named Entrepreneur of the Year in 2004 by Ernst & Young.
Delaney is proud to employ thousands of people and make loans available to those who would not be able to secure small-business loans from other institutions.
He has been married to wife, April, for 29 years, and together the couple has four daughters.
Delaney is the author of "The Right Answer: How we can Unify our Divided Nation" published in May, 2018.
If elected, Delaney said he would double the earned income tax credit.
"What it really is, is the worker's tax credit. If you work for a living and you are not a high earner, you're eligible for this tax credit," Delaney said. "I think we should double it. Instead of cutting taxes for corporations, we should have doubled the earned income tax credit."
Sally Ellis, of Davenport, told Delaney she would like to get rid of the Electoral College and choose presidents on popular vote alone.
Delaney said it probably would not happen since eliminating the Electoral College would require a Constitutional amendment. Considering the country still hasn't passed the Equal Rights Amendment, Delaney said getting rid of the Electoral College doesn't seem likely, either.
"This is where the honest side of me comes through," Delaney said. "You need the small states to agree with the Electoral College amendment, and no small state will vote to amend because it takes power away from them. This is almost impossible to do. If we go around telling people to get rid of the Electoral College, we are basically telling rural America that their votes don't matter."
"You should elect as your nominee, the person who can win Iowa. My candidacy is going to show whether Iowa and New Hampshire matter."