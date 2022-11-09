Democrat Eric Sorensen heading to Washington DC

Democrat Eric Sorensen declared victory over Republican Esther Joy King in the early hours of Wednesday morning, staking claim to Illinois' 17th Congressional District.

The seat has been held by longtime Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos, of Moline, who congratulated Sorensen for his win Wednesday morning, saying the she is thrilled to have a representative who will, "work to build up our local economy and continue to uplift Heartland values and Midwestern voices."

Having retired from the House, Bustos said, "I am glad to know that those I have served will be represented by an Illinoisan with deep roots in our community, who is ready to step up and lead."

The race was predicted by many to be a close one, and the seat is one the GOP hoped to flip from blue to red to help gain control of the U.S. House.

A first-time candidate, Sorensen's win is an historic one for the state, marking Illinois' first LGBTQ+ elected to Congress.

In a phone call Wednesday afternoon, Sorensen said it didn't go into his decision, but it occurred to him while talking with his mom that Illinois had not yet elected its first LGBTQ+ congressman.

"We're seeing states where there isn't that representation," Sorensen said. "But here we have an opportunity in the State of Illinois to reach out and to be able to say that we love our neighbors, and we will take care of each other."

During his victory speech in the early morning hours at Pour Bros. Craft Taproom in downtown Moline, Sorensen appeared to become emotional, saying he is lucky to be the "very first LGBTQ+ person ever elected to Congress from Illinois."

When asked about the decision to run for office, Sorensen said he began to ask himself whether there could be a place for him when Bustos announced she wasn't running for reelection.

"For me, it was making sure that I had gained and earned the respect and trust of the people," he said.

Throughout his campaign, he ran on the importance of electing a representative who has grown up in the district, someone who is known and trusted.

Sorensen was born and raised in Rockford.

He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in communications and a minor in meteorology. He was a meteorologist at WREX in Rockford for 11 years before moving to Moline where he worked at WQAD for seven years.

Sorensen said part of his job is understanding people from large and small communities, and he will be an advocate for the people across the district, regardless of political beliefs.

"It's making sure that we have an advocate for our communities in Washington," he said.

Asked what constituents talked to him about most on the campaign trail, he said, people frequently said they are are frustrated with politics today; they want someone who is going to go to Congress who will do the work to help lower the cost of goods and help make life more affordable.

Going forward, Sorensen said, he will build relationships and wants to bring everyone to the table and solve problems that affect all of the district, regardless where people live or how they voted.

According to a spokesperson from King's campaign, she called Sorensen's campaign around 8 a.m. Wednesday to concede.

A call to King's campaign Wednesday afternoon was not returned.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press had yet to officially call the race. According to the results, 94% of precincts were reporting with Sorensen leading at 51.8% to King's 48.2%.

She challenged Bustos in the 2020 election, losing by 4% of the vote.