Democratic Nominee for IL-17 Eric Sorensen endorsed by Illinois AFL-CIO

Eric Sorensen, the Democratic nominee for Illinois' 17th Congressional District, announced Wednesday, Aug. 4 that he has been endorsed by the Illinois American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations. 

"I am grateful for the support of the Illinois AFL-CIO, and am excited to work with them to secure good-paying, union jobs right here in Central and Northwest Illinois," Sorensen said in a statement.  

Sorensen noted that organized labor has been critical in building a successful middle class and is determined to work with the many unions across Illinois' 17th Congressional District to ensure that workers and their families have what they need to succeed. 

Illinois AFL-CIO President said with Sorensen having spent nearly two decades engaged and invested with his communities in Central and Northwest Illinois, he is the right choice in representing workers and their families across Central and Northwestern Illinois.  

"Eric will be a strong advocate for organized labor, using his background as a communicator to make sure that our working families are represented and championed in Washington," Drea said.  

The Illinois AFL-CIO is made up of over 1,500 affiliated unions that represents nearly 900,000 workers across the state. In IL-17 it is home to more than 98,000 registered voters from union households. 

