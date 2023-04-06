Demolition began at the historic Rock Island County Courthouse.

Crews from Valley Construction of Rock Island began demolishing the building around 8 a.m.

Demolition is expected to last from six to eight weeks.

Walter Braud, then chief judge of Illinois’ 14th Judicial Circuit, which includes Rock Island County, advocated for the old courthouse to be taken down. He argued the building created safety and security concerns on the campus.

Officials moved court operations out of the old building after the 2018 completion of an annex on the campus, attached to the nearby county jail. That annex includes new courtrooms, offices, and other facilities.

County Board Chairman Richard "Qujias" Brunk told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus the property will be refurbished green space but the long-term goal is to consolidate county offices into a new building on the grounds. The building would connect to the county's justice center.

About half a dozen people gathered outside the courthouse Wednesday afternoon, protesting the demolition. Organizers have been making pleas over the past few years in hopes the decision would be reversed.

Rock Island city officials approved a demolition permit last Friday. Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard said that based on the documentation the county provided, all requirements to move forward with demolition were met.

"The city has always held that once the county could demonstrate compliance with the law, the city would be obligated to issue the demolition permit," Brainard said. "The documents provided by the County sufficiently demonstrate compliance with the law and so the city has issued the demolition permit."

Reporter Anthony Watt contributed to this story.